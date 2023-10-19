Theatre503 Reveals Cast For A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK

Performances run 21 November – 9 December 2023.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 3 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

Theatre503 Reveals Cast For A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK

Theatre503 has announced the cast and full creative team for Roxy’s Cook’s debut play A Woman Walks Into a Bank with Keith Dunphy (Under Black Rock, Arcola) playing C/A Debt Collector, Giulia Innocenti (Inspector Sands’ Wuthering Heights) playing A/An Old Woman, and Sam Newton (Big Big Sky, Hampstead) playing B/A Young Man. The part of a cat, Sally is played by all three.

The play’s writer Roxy Cook directs the production with Associate and Movement Director Sam Hooper (Bonnie and Clyde, Hayes Theatre Sydney), Set + Costume design by David Allen (Lonely Planet, Trafalgar Studios; Associate to Tom Scutt incl. Cabaret, West End), Lighting design by Joe Price (My Name is Rachel CorrieYoung Vic) and Sound design + composition by Hugh Sheehan (Pennyroyal, Finborough). Casting is by Nadine Rennie CDG. Full creative and production teams in Notes to Editors.

A darkly funny modern fairytale, A Woman Walks Into a Bank was selected from over 1400 submissions from 45 countries to win the 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award. A powerful portrayal of a country in crisis, this wild romp through modern Moscow uses biting humour and absurdism to interrogate the social apathy tearing Russia apart from the inside out.

In the afterglow of an incident-free 2018 World Cup, an old woman walks into a bank in Moscow and is conned into taking out a high interest loan – which she immediately forgets about. A catastrophic series of events is set in motion… with only her cat Sally to bear witness.

Roxy Cook is a writer and director working across theatre and TV. A Woman Walks Into a Bank is her first play. It was selected as the winner of The Carne Prize 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award by a panel chaired by Erica Whyman (Theatre503 Chair) with Alice Birch, Jon Brittain, Diane Borger, Kyo Choi, Iman Qureshi, Winsome Pinnock and Roy Williams. It was also shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Playwriting 2021 and longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize and Verity Bargate Award.

Roxy Cook, playwright and director: “A Woman Walks Into a Bank starts with a true story – something that did really happen to my grandmother in Moscow. The rest is fiction, a sort of modern Russian fairytale I’ve imagined to try and understand the bank manager who conned her and the debt collector who harassed her.

Oligarchs, spies and politicians ARE part of the ‘Russian story’ – but they’re only one part of it. And maybe an act as small as a bank loan can tell us more about Russia than any sexy spy thriller ever can.

I’d love A Woman Walks Into a Bank to take UK audiences on a journey through modern Moscow – but through the eyes of ordinary Russians. Not the brave protestors risking their lives for democracy, or the pro-Putin zombies spraying Z on their cars. But the majority. Disillusioned, disconnected… or just too tired to care.”

Lisa Spirling, Artistic Director, Theatre503: “With A Woman Walks Into A Bank, Roxy takes us on a thrilling journey into a rarely explored, rarely seen, but much talked about world. One that explores uncomfortable truths but done with a twist of dark humour, a touch of absurdity, and a talking cat. Theatre503 couldn’t be prouder to share this world premiere with our audiences and to introduce Roxy’s unique voice to the world.”

This production is generously supported by: Concord Theatricals and Philip and Christine Carne as part of their support of the Theatre503 International Playwriting Award, the Christina Smith Foundation, The Golsoncott Foundation, and The Unity Theatre Trust.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast Set For PETER PAN at the Rose Theatre Photo
Cast Set For PETER PAN at the Rose Theatre

Rose Theatre has announced casting for J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, in a new version by Evan Placey, with music and lyrics by Vikki Stone and directed by Lucy Morell. 

2
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma

The full cast and creative team have been announced for MACBETH starring Tony and BAFTA Award-winning Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth and Olivier Award-winning Indira Varma as Lady Macbeth

3
Cathy Conneff Will Star in IN 21 ROUND FOR CHRISTMAS at Park Theatre Photo
Cathy Conneff Will Star in IN 21 ROUND FOR CHRISTMAS at Park Theatre

 Cathy Conneff will star in the upcoming new production of Toby Hampton and Matthew Ballantyne's 21 Round For Christmas, which will run at Park Theatre's Park90 theatre from 6-23 December 2023.

4
Light Up Lancaster Festival Set For November Photo
Light Up Lancaster Festival Set For November

Despite tough economic times, Lancaster businesses are rallying round to support Light Up Lancaster (LUL).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End Video
Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
SHUCKED
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You