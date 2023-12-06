Theatre503 Extends Sold-Out Run of A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK

Due to unprecedented demand, Theatre503 is extending the run of A Woman Walks Into a Bank by an extra week until Friday 15 December, a first in Theatre503 history.

A Woman Walks Into a Bank is written and directed by Roxy Cook. Winner of the 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award, it premiered to acclaim on Tuesday 28 November with praise for the play, production and performance including:

The play is set in the afterglow of an incident-free 2018 World Cup, when an old woman walks into a bank in Moscow and is conned into taking out a high interest loan – which she immediately forgets about. A catastrophic series of events is set in motion… with only her cat Sally to bear witness. A powerful portrayal of a country in crisis, this wild romp through modern Moscow uses biting humour and absurdism to interrogate the social apathy tearing Russia apart from the inside out.

The production's cast is Keith Dunphy (Under Black Rock, Arcola) playing C/A Debt Collector, Giulia Innocenti (Inspector Sands' Wuthering Heights) playing A/An Old Woman, and Sam Newton (Big Big Sky, Hampstead) playing B/A Young Man. The part of a cat, Sally is played by all three.

The play's writer Roxy Cook directs the production with Associate and Movement Director Sam Hooper (Bonnie and Clyde, Hayes Theatre Sydney), Set + Costume design by David Allen (Lonely Planet, Trafalgar Studios; Associate to Tom Scutt incl. Cabaret, West End), Lighting design by Joe Price (My Name is Rachel Corrie, Young Vic) and Sound design + composition by Hugh Sheehan (Pennyroyal, Finborough). Casting is by Nadine Rennie CDG.