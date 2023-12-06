Theatre503 Extends Sold-Out Run of A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK

Performances now run until 15 December 2023.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

Theatre503 Extends Sold-Out Run of A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK

Due to unprecedented demand, Theatre503 is extending the run of A Woman Walks Into a Bank by an extra week until Friday 15 December, a first in Theatre503 history.

A Woman Walks Into a Bank is written and directed by Roxy Cook. Winner of the 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award, it premiered to acclaim on Tuesday 28 November with praise for the play, production and performance including:

The play is set in the afterglow of an incident-free 2018 World Cup, when an old woman walks into a bank in Moscow and is conned into taking out a high interest loan – which she immediately forgets about. A catastrophic series of events is set in motion… with only her cat Sally to bear witness. A powerful portrayal of a country in crisis, this wild romp through modern Moscow uses biting humour and absurdism to interrogate the social apathy tearing Russia apart from the inside out.

The production's cast is Keith Dunphy (Under Black Rock, Arcola) playing C/A Debt Collector, Giulia Innocenti (Inspector Sands' Wuthering Heights) playing A/An Old Woman, and Sam Newton (Big Big Sky, Hampstead) playing B/A Young Man. The part of a cat, Sally is played by all three.

The play's writer Roxy Cook directs the production with Associate and Movement Director Sam Hooper (Bonnie and Clyde, Hayes Theatre Sydney), Set + Costume design by David Allen (Lonely Planet, Trafalgar Studios; Associate to Tom Scutt incl. Cabaret, West End), Lighting design by Joe Price (My Name is Rachel Corrie, Young Vic) and Sound design + composition by Hugh Sheehan (Pennyroyal, Finborough). Casting is by Nadine Rennie CDG. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Polka Theatre Reveals New Shows For its 45th Anniversary Year in 2024 Photo
Polka Theatre Reveals New Shows For its 45th Anniversary Year in 2024

Polka Theatre has announced new shows for the spring and summer 2024 season, as the theatre celebrates its 45th anniversary year. Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!

2
Bassem Youssef Returns to the UK in 2024 For THE MIDDLE BEAST Tour at The Eventim Apollo Photo
Bassem Youssef Returns to the UK in 2024 For THE MIDDLE BEAST Tour at The Eventim Apollo

Following the immense success of his recent UK tour, Bassem Youssef, the globally acclaimed comedian and satirist, is set to make a return to the stage at the Eventim Apollo on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Tickets for this highly anticipated ‘The Middle Beast' UK headline tour will be available for purchase starting at 12pm on Friday, December 8, 2023.

3
Marisha Wallace, Toby Gad & More to Perform in NUTCRACKER NIGHTS at The Tuff Nutt Jazz Photo
Marisha Wallace, Toby Gad & More to Perform in NUTCRACKER NIGHTS at The Tuff Nutt Jazz Club

Experience exclusive live music sessions at The Tuff Nutt Jazz Club after performances of Nutcracker at Southbank Centre. Featuring Emma Rawicz, David Preston, Gabrielle Brooks, and more. Don't miss this unforgettable encore to the critically acclaimed Nutcracker. Tickets on sale now.

4
New Music Festival THE BRIT FEST Set to Premiere in July 2024 Photo
New Music Festival THE BRIT FEST Set to Premiere in July 2024

Tickets are already on sale and selling fast for the most-anticipated brand-new music festival coming to Cheshire next summer, with three days of best of British music acts. Now, with Christmas just weeks away, organisers have come up with an extra special free gift when buying tickets for a loved one. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You