Theatre Royal Drury Lane Will Offer Tours of Newly Refurbished Venue

Theatre Royal Drury Lane has announced that it will be offering tours of its newly refurbished venue. Nestled in the heart of Covent Garden, Theatre Royal Drury Lane has survived tragedy, fire, bankruptcy and even murder. Join in on a guided tour of the West End's most iconic theatre and discover hidden tales that date back 400 years.

From ghosts to Royal scandal, step inside and unearth the secrets of the West End's oldest theatre site. Journey behind-the-scenes as an expert guides surprise you with insider secrets.

Guided Tours are in English and last approximately 1 hour. There are 20 spaces available per Tour.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is a Working Theatre, so no two tours are the same. Sometimes the route will near to be changed due to other events taking place in the building.

Please note this is a walking tour with numerous steps and backstage areas. Comfortable shoes are recommended.

Individual tickets are £18.50 (No booking fee)

Tour Times:

Wed & Fri - 10:30am, 12pm, 2:30pm

Thur & Sat - 10:30am, 12pm

Sun - 10:30am

Learn more at https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-royal-drury-lane-tours/.