Theatre Accord Presents SHE Across the Country on Tour

SHE interweaves the stories of 14 different women in their twenties, embracing life from infancy to old age. Visceral, poignant, and laced with humour, SHE is curated as seven contrasting plays, performed by two actors. This new work celebrates the wonder and chaos of female lives and the indefatigable human need to make the world a better place.

Will she stop the baby crying, exact revenge on the school bully, fall in love and be loved, protest to change the world, accept advice from her mother's friends, come to terms with an unexpected illness, and grow old with dignity?

Writer Anthony Clark said, "Originally written for MA Directing Students at Drama Centre, Central Saint Martins, the play has been developed to reflect contemporary themes, and different styles of presentation. I wanted to write a series of scenes that looked at different stages of life from the point view of characters in their twenties. These scenes turned into short plays, and twenty characters emerged to tell their stories'.

Co-director Maddy Corner said, "SHE is a play that tells universal stories of multi-faceted women. Through the eyes of two young women, we explore a lifetime of female experience full of ever-evolving wants and priorities. I'm excited to get into a room with other young female contemporaries and really dissect what this play is. The writing offers technical challenges whilst being deeply rooted in fantastically observed human behaviour. This will be a fun contemporary production, full of comedy, absurdity, and tenderness. With a twist at every corner and no scene quite like the last, I hope this is a production that engages all, with lots to talk about in the bar after."

Founded in 2016 by director and playwright Anthony Clark, Theatre Accord is committed to progressing inclusivity and representation, through the presentation of challenging stories full of real hope. The company celebrates the imagination and pushes boundaries with its innovative high-quality work. Its inaugural production was an adaptation of Paradise of the Assassins by Abdul Halim Sharar, commissioned by Tara Theatre, and was a co-production with Tara Theatre, Theatre Accord and the Belgrade, Coventry.

Writer Anthony Clark is working currently as a freelance, director writer and teacher. Previously he was Artistic Director of Hampstead Theatre (2003-10), Associate Artistic Director Birmingham Rep (1990-2002), Artistic Director Contact Theatre (1984-90) and Assistant Director Orange Tree (1981-83). He has freelanced extensively working with companies that include The National, RSC, Young Vic, Bristol Old Vic Leicester Haymarket, Nottingham Playhouse, and Tara Theatr. His plays include. Paradise of the Assassins (Theatre Accord National Tour) Our Brother David (Watford Palace) The Power of Darkness trans Tolstoy (The Orange Tree), Wake (The Orange Tree), Tide Mark (RSC), Green (Contact Theatre). He has written several adaptations for children including the multi award-winning Red Balloon (Contact, BOV, Olivier Theatre NT).

SHE's creative development has been supported by Tara Theatre, and the show will premiere at the venue. Tara Theatre creates innovative, politically charged theatre harnessing the power of co-creation.

The Production Exchange (TPE) combines producing a broad portfolio of work across the Arts and Entertainment industries with an artists' management agency. Recognised for championing early-career artists alongside more established Performers, Writers and Directors, TPE advocates for the progression and visibility of practitioners of diverse heritage and ability. In particular, specialising in working with d/Deaf, disabled, trans and gender-fluid artists.

Established in 2013 by Colin Blumenau, formerly Artistic Director of the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds 1996-2012, TPE is Chaired by Baroness Angela Smith of Basildon, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Lords. TPE endeavours to uphold the social value of the Arts, delivering high-quality professional development and pastoral care, to empower generations of creative practitioners to celebrate bold, imaginative storytelling for a diversity of audiences. More information can be found at www.theproductionexchange.com.

Tour Dates

9-11 Feb Tara Theatre, Wandsworth

356 Garratt Lane, London, SW18 4ES

Thurs-Sat, Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, matinee Sat 2.30pm | £20/£15 conc.

taratheatre.com | 020 8333 4457

14-15 Feb Everyman Studio, Cheltenham

7, Everyman Theatre, 10 Regent Street, Cheltenham, GL50 1HQ

Tues-Wed, 7.45pm, 2pm Wed matinee | £13.50/£12 conc.

everymantheatre.org.uk | 01242 572 573

16 Feb Midland Arts Centre, Birmingham

Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, B12 9QH

Thurs, 7.30pm | £11.50

macbirmingham.com | 0121 446 3232

17-18 Feb B2 Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry, CV1 1GS

Fri-Sat, Time TBC | Price TBC

belgrade.co.uk | 024 7655 3055

21 Feb Theatre Royal, Winchester

Jewry Street, Winchester, SO23 8SB

Tues, 7.30pm | £20/£15/£10/£6 (Pick your price)

theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk | 01962 840440

22 Feb Swindon Arts Centre, Swindon

Devizes Road, Swindon, SN1 4BJ

Wed, 7.30pm | £17

swindontheatres.co.uk | 0343 310 0040

23 Feb Lighthouse Theatre, Poole

21 Kingland Road, Poole, BH15 1UG

Thurs, 8pm | £14.58

lighthousepoole.co.uk | 01202 280000

24-25 Feb Merlin Theatre, Frome

Bath Road, Frome, BA11 2HG

Fri-Sat, Time TBC | Price TBC

merlintheatre.co.uk | 01373 465949

28 Feb Phoenix Theatre, Exeter

Gandy Street, Exeter, EX4 3LS

Tues, Time TBC | £12/£10 conc.

exeterphoenix.org.uk | 01392 667080

1 March Anvil Arts, Basingstoke

Churchill Way, Basingstoke, RG21 7QR

Wed, 7.30pm | £18.50

anvilarts.org.uk | 01256 844244

3-4 March The Mill Studio, Yvonne-Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Millbrook, Guildford, GU1 3UX

Fri-Sat, 7pm | £18/£12 conc.

yvonne-arnaud.co.uk | 01483 440000

7-12 March Omnibus Theatre, Clapham

1 Clapham Common North Side, London, SW4 0LH

Tues-Sat 7.30pm, 4pm Sun matinee | £16/£13 conc.

omnibus-clapham.org | 020 7498 4699