Theatr Clwyd to be a Part of the Welsh Government's Trial of a Return to Outdoor Events

Three small events, with limits of up to 100 people will be held across Wales.

First Minister Mark Drakeford today announced that Theatr Clwyd will be part of a trial of outdoor events in Wales. Initially three small events, with limits of up to 100 people, and subject to strict risk assessments, will be held across Wales. Outdoor events are being prioritised in this review period, while the weather is mild, due to evidence of lower transmission of coronavirus outdoors. In addition to outdoor performances at Theatr Clwyd, Welsh Triathlon's planned 'Return to Racing' competition at Pembrey Country Park will go ahead with a closed venue and without spectators; and a car rally will take place at Anglesey Circuit/Trac Mon Race track.

Mark Drakeford said today, "We will trial three small scale events, in partnership with the events' organisers, local authorities and other stakeholders, to see if they can be carried out in a safe way, with a view to supporting the sector and making the most of the remaining summer months where we can spend time outdoors.

"We will also learn from pilots being conducted across the UK, in reopening professional sport and indoor theatre to supporters and audiences, so we base our decisions on the best possible evidence available. We will continue to talk with event organisers about the possible resumption of some other activities later in the autumn.

"But, for the time being, we need to learn from how we can safely hold outdoor events while maintaining social distancing.

We will use the next three weeks to continue to engage with those remaining sectors of our economy that remain affected by coronavirus restrictions. I would like to thank the sector representatives for the way they continue to engage, coming out of lockdown will always be harder than going into it - but, together, we will do it in the safest possible way."

Artistic Director Tamara Harvey added, "It's great to be working directly with Welsh Government to do all that we can to bring live performance back to our communities, not least so that everything we learn can be shared with as many of our colleagues as possible across the nation. Direct conversations and collaboration with government are vital to ensure the survival of the arts. These are baby steps but each step brings us closer to a future where we are all working together to create a truly vibrant and diverse cultural landscape in Wales and beyond."

For tickets at just £5, and further information, please visit www.theatrclwyd.com.

FULL SUMMER PROGRAMME:

Musical theatre star Mared Williams performs her original music, a fusion of folk, soul, and pop - 27 August, 7pm

Tayo Aluko showcases his baritone voice in An Evening with Tayo Aluko - 28 August, 7pm.

Vikki Stone and Natasha Barnes move through a history of women being hilarious in musicals; from Sondheim to Streisand, in Funny Gals - 29 August, 7pm

Orpheus tells a tale of ancient gods and late-night karaoke through spoken word and soaring soul music - 4-5 September

A preview of Welsh playwright Tim Price's brand new comedy English - 6 September, 6pm.

Welsh trio The Goat Roper Rodeo Band perform their cosmic 'Country Blues' - 18 September, 7pm

Steffan Hughes presents an evening of performances by Welsh musical theatre stars in Welsh of the West End: Live - 19 September, 7pm

Three weaves together fairy tales in a spellbinding musical play for children aged 3+ and their families - 20 September, 11am and 2pm

Singer-songwriter Aleighcia Scott blends soul, R&B and gospel into her reggae music - 25 September, 7pm

Kidsmoke perform their brad of dreamy indie-pop - 26 September, 7pm

The Tip Top singers present a celebratory night of musical theatre with Tip Top's Musical Magic - 27 September, 7pm

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You