The Unicorn Theatre Reveals New Season Of Work From November 2023 To April 2024

The Unicorn Theatre has announced Justin Audibert's final season at the venue before he takes up his new role as Artistic Director at Chichester Festival Theatre.

The autumn/spring 23/24 season celebrates the Unicorn's 75th year since being established by Caryl Jenner in 1949 – and will run from November through to Easter 2024. It sees the return of Julian Clary's much loved adaptation of his best-selling novel, The Bolds (11 Nov – 31 Dec) at Christmas, which will play alongside the wickedly funny The Wolf, the Duck and the Mouse (17 Nov-31 Dec) based on the cult picture-book by Mac Barnett, illustrated by Jon Klassen.

Next up is Ready Steady Lift Off! (17 Jan -18 Feb), an A Line Art interactive production for 3 - 8 year- olds, where you can explore space and even build your own rocket! This is followed by the return of Stiles and Drewe's hugely successful The Three Billy Goats Gruff (20 Jan – 18 Feb), in partnership with Chichester Festival Theatre, where it will play at the Minerva Theatre over Christmas.

Looking ahead to next Easter, Unicorn's Associate Director Rachel Bagshaw directs Le Gateau Chocolat in I Wish, (22 Mar - 21 Apr) a new show with songs about a mischievous wish-giver, created with composer Seiriol Davies. And finally Nina Segal's radical retelling as a musical adventure of The Odyssey (24 March – 21 April) will be directed by Jennifer Tang.

Further productions to be announced later this year as part of the 23/24 programme.

Artistic Director Justin Audibert said “I am delighted to announce our 75th anniversary season in which we continue to build on the work of our founder, the inspirational Caryl Jenner, by giving children the opportunity to experience theatre of the highest quality. Alongside our ambition to ensure children have access to our theatre regardless of financial circumstance, I am also hugely proud to have brought local children into the creative process as our Creative Associates to support artists in the early development of many of this season's productions.

I am thrilled to bring back some of the Unicorn's biggest hits with Julian Clary's hilarious adaptation of The Bolds, alongside children's favourite The Wolf, the Duck and The Mouse - which is as original as it is funny. I'm also delighted that we will be continuing Unicorn Online with Roald Dahl's The Magic Finger, marking the beginning of an exciting new collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company. We are also welcoming back Le Gateau Chocolat with brand new show I Wish, and Jennifer Tang who directs The Odyssey - one of the greatest stories ever told – which is reimagined by Nina Segal in a radical, and very musical, new version.

Theatre is all about who you collaborate with, from our young Creative Associates to the Olivier Award Winning Stiles and Drewe and the anarchic imagination of A Line Arts, from the daring vision of Nina Segal to the incredible talent of Le Gateau Chocolat. I'm deeply proud of the range of artists we're working with who are as excited to make brilliant work for children as we are. It is also quite sad for me as this is my final season at this incredible theatre, but I am personally delighted that the Unicorn and Chichester Festival Theatre have already started a new collaboration and excited for what the next Artistic Director will bring to continue the organisation's enduring legacy of igniting a love of theatre in our young audiences.”