The Stage Door Theatre's inaugural production will be Stephen Sondheim's Marry Me a Little, running 28th Feb - 13th April 2024.



A charming and bittersweet musical revue featuring songs by Stephen

Sondheim, the undisputed master of the contemporary Broadway musical.



Two urban singles share a Saturday night of sweet fantasies and deep yearning while never leaving the confines of their solitary apartments. Together they breathe new theatrical life and meaning into a collection of trunk songs that were culled from the final productions of Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and A Little Night Music.

Two single strangers, left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night, pass their time with sweetly secret, unshared fantasies, never knowing that they're just a floor away from each other and the end of their lonely dreams.



Directed by Robert McWhir, the artistic director of the new Stage Door

Theatre, who is no stranger to Sondheim musicals having produced and directed both Follies and Into the Woods at his former home, the Landor Theatre, in North Clapham.

Cast to be announced

Musical Director Aaron Clingham

Designer David Shields

Lighting Designer Richard Lambert



For more information visit: Click Here

