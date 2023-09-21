The Royal Opera House Presents a New Program and Festival to Celebrate Black History Month

This Black History Month the Royal Opera House presents an exciting program to celebrate black and brown excellence in the arts. Featuring Rhythm in Resilience, a new festival curated by Joseph Toonga – The Royal Ballet's Choreographic Residency – as well as a variety of performances and events throughout October, this program is designed to acknowledge and commemorate the past and future contributions of black and brown creatives and performers in the theatre.

The Rhythm in Resilience festival will take place from 1 October and includes:

The premiere of a new short film by Harrison Emmanuel. A collaboration specifically designed for Rhythm in Resilience, this short film features choreography by Joseph Toonga with Royal Ballet dancers, Marcelino Sambe, Joseph Sissens, Marianna Tsembenhoi, and Francisco Serrano. The film also features interviews and photography with Royal Opera House staff.

A special edition of Draft Works, taking place on Thursday 5 October. Bringing together a collection of voices, this event will be an evening of new ideas featuring a range of freelance creatives and artists from The Royal Ballet and other national companies, such as Miguel Altunaga, Hannah Joseph, Winnie Dias, Kloe Dean, Otis Cameron-Carr, Rebecca Myles Stewart.

Insights: Ballet and the Black Experience, which will be held on Wednesday 18 October, is co-created by Joseph Toonga and Kenneth Tharp. In this special Insight, dancers from The Royal Ballet come together with fellow creatives to perform excerpts of their work and share their thoughts on finding ways to ensure diversity is given an equal space and stage on which to thrive. Tickets are £10 and can be purchased on the Royal Opera House website. This event will also be livestreamed on the Royal Opera House YouTube channel.

More activities, performances and events celebrating Black History Month will be hosted throughout October, including:

The first Family Sunday event on 1 October featuring two performance pieces – a family-friendly version of Born to Exist, choreographed by Joseph Toonga, and Elemental Journeys, presented by the Infinite Connections Dance Company. Created as part of our Chance to Dance: Connect project, the Infinite Connections Dance Company is made up of a group of 10 to 15-year-old ballet dancers from global majority heritage. This Company co-choreographed Elemental Journeys alongside Dane Hurst and Joseph Toonga. Both pieces will also be performed on Sunday 22 October, for the second Family Sunday event.

A Live at Lunch event on Friday 27 October, featuring a performance piece by Black British Ballet Project. Island Movements tells the story of Windrush and explores the impact of this generation's experiences on their families, communities and society. It aims to radically reimagine what Black British Ballet could be for a new generation: powerful, relevant and rooted in their experiences and culture. Darren Panton and Patrick Williams are choreographing the performance, which is scored by Kinetika Bloco. This is a free event, and it's encouraged that people arrive early to secure a spot.

As the Royal Opera House celebrates the incredible work that the black and brown community has had in the industry and beyond, this month is also an opportunity to reflect on diversity in the arts. Thinking about the steps the Royal Opera House is taking, as well as considering the steps to take next, is an important part of how the theatre can grow and support a new generation of talent.



Joseph Toonga, The Royal Ballet's Emerging Choreographer, said:

'I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to present this new festival. It's a chance to celebrate, discuss, and showcase the incredible contributions that black and brown artists have brought to the Royal Opera House and beyond. Furthermore, it provides us with the opportunity to gain deeper insights into the experiences of some of our company members while allowing their voices to shape our future.'