The Royal Opera Announces Cast Change ForÂ IL TROVATORE, Tuesday 13 June 2023Â 

Marina Rebeka has withdrawn from performing the role of Leonora in tomorrow evening's performance after testing positive for COVID-19.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Sadly, Marina Rebeka has withdrawn from performing the role of Leonora in tomorrow evening's performance of Il trovatore after testing positive for COVID-19.Â Rachel Willis-SÃ¸rensenÂ will perform the role ahead of her scheduled run of performances in Il trovatore from 21 June â€“ 2 July.

American soprano Rachel Willis-SÃ¸rensen is a regular guest at opera houses worldwide. Past engagements at Covent Garden include Marschallin in Der Rosenkavalier, Donna Anna in Don Giovanni, Eva in Die Meistersinger von NÃ¼rnberg and Marguerite in FaustÂ as part of the Royal Opera House's tour of Japan.Â 

Other engagementsÂ include Rusalka (San Francisco Opera, NDR Hamburg), Marschallin in Der Rosenkavalier (Glyndebourne, Semperoper Dresden), Violetta in La traviata (OpÃ©ra national de Bordeaux, Bayerische Staatsoper), Elsa in Lohengrin (Deutsche Oper Berlin, Zurich Opera, Oper Frankfurt), Desdemona in Otello (Vienna State Opera, Munich), Mimi in La bohÃ¨me (Munich, Dresden), Countess in Le nozze di Figaro (Metropolitan Opera, Vienna, Munich), Donna Anna in Don Giovanni (Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Vienna, Houston Grand Opera, Dresden) and Leonora in Il trovatore (Teatro Regio di Torino, Liceu, Barcelona), among others. She has a multi-record deal with Sony Classical and released her debut album in April 2022. 2022/23 highlights include Ellen Orford (Peter Grimes), Violetta (La traviata) and Desdemona (Otello)Â in Munich and at Los Angeles Opera, her role debut as Elisabeth (Don Carlos) in Chicago and Rosalinde (Die Fledermaus) and MimÃ¬ in Vienna. Â 

The Royal OperaÂ 
IL TROVATOREÂ 


Main Stage until 2 July 2023Â 
Live in cinemas: Tuesday 13 June 2023, 7:15pmâ€¯Â 
Encores from: Sunday 18 June 2023, 2pmÂ 
Co-production with Opernhaus ZÃ¼richÂ 



