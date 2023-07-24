The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and New Earth Theatre Reveal Associateship 

The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (Central) and New Earth Theatre have announced a new associateship, which will bring higher education arts training and the industry closer together.

The two organisations have a close working relationship which has included delivery of the New Earth Performer’s Academy and Academy Plus London. The newly formalised associateship solidifies this existing relationship and lays out plans for a number of shared projects and goals, including: the development of events to highlight and celebrate the presence of East and South East Asian artists; the exploration of research and fellowship opportunities; and the delivery of masterclasses, workshops, guest lectures and other teaching opportunities for East and South East Asian artists.

The associateship will see the two organisations work together in an ethical and artistic way to promote equity, diversity and inclusion across all levels of their operations and programming. They will also work to inspire and expand the platforms available for East and South East Asian theatre artists, actors, writers, directors, makers and practitioners.

Central’s Principal and Chief Executive Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE said:

“We are delighted to announce our associateship with New Earth Theatre, and to begin re-imagining how our two organisations can work more closely together and support each other in these increasingly challenging times. This associateship will allow us to better share in creative thinking, learn from one another, celebrate the enormous contributions of East and South East Asian artists, and, most importantly, work towards our shared goal of expanding opportunities for the next generation of artists and practitioners. I look forward to all we will achieve together in the coming months and years.”

Kumiko Mendl, Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre, said:

“This associateship marks a key moment for the company as we seek to reimagine how theatre companies can continue to grow and thrive in these relentlessly challenging times. By working together with a world class drama school we can begin to create new pathways of learning and sharing, of knowledge exchange that will in turn inform the work of our company and of ESEA artists. The opportunities that this associateship presents are rich and varied and I look forward to embracing them in our shared goal of supporting and empowering ESEA artists and practitioners of the future.”

The associateship builds on existing work between the two organisations, most notably the New Earth Academy. Now in its 13th year and the only programme of its kind in the UK, the New Earth Academy plays a key role in addressing the underrepresentation of East and South East Asian artists on UK stage and screens, both on and off stage. The Academy provides a safe and supportive environment for artists to gain access to professional training, develop new skills, join creative networks and engage with industry professionals.

Since 2022, Central has acted as one of four major partners to deliver the New Earth Performer’s Academy, an intensive week-long training course for performers at any level which is held in London (at Central) as well as in Leeds (Leeds Playhouse), Birmingham (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Birmingham Hippodrome) and Manchester (The Lowry). This year, the course in London will be led by actor trainer Jeni Seo.

This Year, Central will also act as the lead partner for Performers Academy Plus London, a two-week intensive course for experienced performers who are moving to the next stage of their careers. Students will train in-person with course directors, voice and movement tutors and will also learn from additional guest workshops, specialist talks and panels. The course will finish with a showcase for an invited audience of industry professionals. The course will be led by Central’s Dr Broderick Chow, and the showcase will be written by writer-in-residence Joanne Lau, whose recent play for New Earth Theatre, Worth, had a successful run at the Arcola Theatre London and Chester’s Storyhouse.

Both courses will be supported by placement students studying on Central’s MA/MFA Movement: Directing and Teaching, MA/MFA Voice Studies: Teaching and Coaching and MA/MFA Actor Training and Coaching Courses.

Dr Broderick Chow, Central’s Director of Learning, Teaching and Inclusion and Course Leader for the Performers Academy Plus programme, said:

“I am delighted to spend two weeks this summer in the company of a new cohort of talented, unique, and diverse ESEA artists. Last year’s cohort has enjoyed tremendous successes, including playing leading roles in New Earth’s Worth and George Takei’s Allegiance in the West End, gaining Arts Council project funding, and taking up directing opportunities at the Barbican and Camden People’s Theatre. The industry is slowly opening up to ESEA talent. It is therefore more important than ever then that the Academy programmes provide a place to explore acting and performing from the ‘self’, so that we are able to bring our whole complex and diverse selves to the stage in our work.”

New Earth’s Creative Engagement Associate who is the Project Manager of New Earth Academy, Yuyu Wang, is also an MFA Advanced Theatre Practice graduate of Central and said:

“We are thrilled to be back at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama this year with New Earth Performers Academy and Academy Plus, supporting more East and South East Asian artists and creatives and encouraging them to move to the next stage of their careers by offering deeper engagement opportunities tailored to BESEA artists and creatives. I am incredibly proud of what our academy alumni have achieved and can't wait to see what this year's cohorts will present.”

The relationship with New Earth Theatre marks the first formal associateship in what Central hopes will be a series of strategic new relationships to bring the institution closer to industry partners and deepen and expand the work of the School.