The Royal Ballet Brings THE LIMIT to the Linbury Theatre in October

Adapted with Sam Steiner from his award-winning play Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, The Royal Ballet presents the world premiere of The Limit. Director Ed Madden and choreographer Kristen McNally reimagine this modern classic as a bold, playful and romantic work of dance-theatre with an original score by Isobel Waller-Bridge, who composed award winning scores for stage and screen including BBC's Fleabag and Netflix's Black Mirror.

Fusing dialogue, dance and music in its depiction of a couple riding the waves of unimaginable change, The Limit is a love story, an exploration of how we relate to one another, and a vivid theatrical experiment. Principals Francesca Hayward and Alexander Campbell feature as the lead cast during the run, with contemporary dancers Hannah Rudd and Jacob Wye performing matinees.



This production is Royal Ballet Principal Character Artist Kristen McNally's first full-length choreographic work for the Royal Opera House stage.

Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet, comments, “I'm delighted that Kristen McNally presents her first full-length work for the Company, creating a unique dance-theatre opportunity with director Ed Madden for our Principals Francesca and Alexander. I'm also thrilled to welcome guest artists Hannah and Jacob to the Linbury Theatre who will also lend their special theatrical flair to this intriguing fusion of dialogue, dance and music. Drawing on Sam Steiner's playful script and Isobel's evocative score, this is a production not to be missed.”