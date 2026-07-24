The Role of 'Chris' Will Be Played By Female Leads in THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME UK Tour

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Full casting for has been announced for the new production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, embarking on UK tour later this year. The company of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will be led by Alex Keenan as 'Chris Boone', a role alternated by Imi Price.

Keenan and Price become the first women to portray Chris Boone, bringing a fresh perspective to one of contemporary theatre's most iconic characters. This new interpretation honours the heart of the original story, inviting audiences to experience it through a new lens.

They join EastEnders' favourite Charlie Brooks (best known for her long-running role as Janine Butcher in the soap) and theatre credits including The Ocean at the End of the Lane (National Theatre, UK Tour) and Joe McFadden (BBC's The Crow Road and Holby City, ITV's Heartbeat and 2017 Strictly Come Dancing winner) who play Chris' parents, 'Ed' and 'Judy'.

Completing the cast are Bridgette Amofah as Siobhan; Alex Murdoch as Mrs Alexander / Posh Woman / Voice One; Matthew Bulgo as Roger (Mr Shears) / Duty Sergeant / Voice Two / Mr Wise / Man Behind Counter / Drunk One; Jerone Marsh Reid as Mr Thompson / Man with Socks / London Policeman / Voice Three; Carla Garratt as Punk Girl / No. 40 / Voice Five / Information; Tom Clegg as Rev. Peters / Uncle Terry / Voice Four / Station Policeman / Station Guard and Robert Penny Voice Seven. Sera Mustafa Mrs Gascoyne / Woman on Train / Shopkeeper / Police Officer One / Voice 6 completes the company, who all perform as 'Ensemble'.

Opening at Birmingham Rep on Saturday 5 September before embarking on a major UK tour, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is adapted from Mark Haddon's multi-million-selling novel by acclaimed Playwright Simon Stephens and will be directed by Ned Bennett. The production's Set & Costume Designer is Eleanor Bull; Lighting Designer, Laura Howard; Composer and Sound Designer, Giles Thomas; Video Designer, Hayley Egan; Movement Director, Jenni Jackson; Costume Supervisor, Izzy Pellow; Props Supervisor, Eve Hall; Casting Director, Abby Galvin, and the Associate Director is Anastasia Osei-Kuffour.

Chris Boone is gifted with a brilliant mind for numbers, but is unsettled by the unpredictability of people and everyday life. When a neighbour's dog is discovered killed, Chris comes under suspicion. Determined to prove her innocence, Chris becomes both detective and suspect, drawn into a mystery that grows darker and more complex with every clue uncovered. What begins as the search for a culprit soon reveals secrets closer to home, forcing Chris to confront truths that will test her courage, family, and understanding of trust, independence, and the wider world.

Inventive, gripping, and moving, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time combines the intrigue of a whodunnit with a powerful coming-of-age story in an unforgettable theatrical event.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time premiered at The National Theatre in 2012 and immediately received widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking theatrical design and emotional storytelling. It remains one of the most successful and acclaimed British plays of the 21st century and has been seen globally by over 5 million people.

Tour Dates

After the Birmingham Rep's engagement (Saturday 5 – Saturday 19 September), the tour then visits Woking, Theatre (Tuesday 22 - Saturday 26 September 2026); Brighton, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 29 September – Friday 3 October 2026); Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre (Tuesday 6 - Saturday 19 October 2026); Nottingham, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026); Leicester, Curve Theatre (Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 October 2026); York, Grand Opera House (Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October 2026); Liverpool, Empire Theare (Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 November 2026), New Wimbledon Theatre, (Tuesday 10 November - Saturday 14 November), Chichester Festival Theatre, (Tuesday 17 November - Saturday 21 November), Bath, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 November 2026); Edinburgh, Festival Theatre (Tuesday 12 – 16 Saturday January 2027); Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre (Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 January), Leeds Playhouse, Tuesday 26 January - Saturday 30 January Sunderland, Empire Theatre (Tuesday 2 - Saturday 6 February), Cambridge, Arts Theatre (Tuesday 9 - Saturday 13 February), Richmond, Richmond Theatre (Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 February); Northampton, Derngate Theatre (Tuesday 22 – Saturday 27 February); Manchester, Opera House (Tuesday 2 – Saturday 10 March); Glasgow, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 March); Chester, Storyhouse Theatre (Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 March); Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre (Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 March); Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn (Tuesday 6 – Saturday 17 April); Sheffield Lyceum, Tuesday 13 April - Saturday 17 April Bradford, Alhambra Theatre (Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 April); Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre (Tuesday 27 April – Saturday 1 May); Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre (Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 May); Southampton, Mayflower Theatre (Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 May), Malvern, Malvern Theatre (Tuesday 18 - Saturday 22 May) and Darlington, Hippodrome Theatre, (Tuesday 25 - Saturday 28 May 2027).

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