The Premiere Of HELL'S BELLS Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre

Performances run 6 - 9 December.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Sea High Productions presents the premiere of Hell's Bells by Sally Wood, directed by Jake Wood. Performances run 6 - 9 December.

Best known as Max Branning in EastEnders (BBC), Jake was one of the original cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story when it opened in 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre, along with Lily Allen, Julia Chan and Hadley Fraser. Jake won the WhatsOnStage Award for his performance. In 2014, he reached the semi final of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dancer Janette Manrara.

It's been a turbulent year for Joyce & Robert.  He's lost his job, she's suffering the effects of a mental breakdown, money is tight and their heavily pregnant daughter decides to leave her husband and come to stay for Christmas. As secrets, lies and revelations are exposed the whole family falls apart on Christmas Eve. Will Joyce find the freedom that she so desperately craves?

Hell's Bells was showcased at Soho Theatre earlier this year.

Cast:

Hannah Jane Fox (Joyce) Theatre credits include: original London cast of Rent (Shaftesbury Theatre), Original London cast of Taboo (The Venue); All You Need Is Love (Queens Theatre); original London cast of We Will Rock You, creating the iconic role of Scaramouche, for which she won a WhatsOnStage award for Best Actress in a Musical. She has just played Nell Hornby in Close Up - The Twiggy Musical (Menier Chocolate Factory).

Bamshad Abedi-Amin (Mack) Television Includes: Aziz Sadat in Shetland (BBC); Tariq in A Town Called Malice (Sky); Fritz in Moonhaven (AMC); Yahya in The Last Kingdom (Netfflix); Yusuf in Inside Number 9 (BBC); Mahir in ‘Strike Back' (Sky). Theatre Includes: Porcelain (Abbey Theatre); Blood Wedding (Millfield Theatre).

Louisa Clein (Lydia) Best known on TV as Emmerdale series regular Maya Stepney and Charlie Deed in six series of Judge John Deed. Theatre includes: Blithe Spirit (Theatre Royal Windsor), Jews In Their Own Words (Royal Court); City Stories (Off Broadway and St James Theatre ); Crossing Jerusalem (Park); Sonnet Walks (Globe); Mapping the City (Slunglow); The Railway Children (Waterloo Station and Kings Cross); Lord Arthur Saville's Crime (Tour); Three Women (Assembly Rooms Edinburgh); Waste, The Lady from the Sea (Almeida); Private Lives (Windsor Theatre Royal); The Rubenstein Kiss (Hampstead); Interior (Young Vic); My Children! My Africa! (Salisbury Playhouse); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Arcola).

Steven Broad (Robert) played Michael Heseltine in The Crown (Netflix) and appeared alongside Idris Elba in the recent Apple TV series Hijack. Theatre includes the lead role of Strauss in Collaboration (Harlow Theatre); The Accidental Spy alongside Ramsey Noah and Just 13, which premiered at Cannes. Steven also played Lorraine Chase' love interest in Casualty. 

Sally Wood - PlaywrightSally has worked as a producer for 15 years in Theatre, TV and film.  She has written three books
published by Haynes Publishing. She also worked closely with June Sarpong on her writing projects. She has recently written a 6-part TV drama which is currently in production. This is her first play. Sally & Anne Heath recently swam the Channel for Aspire Charity as part of a relay team.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

