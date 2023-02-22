Phantom Peak's THE PLATYPUS PARADE Launches 22 March With Tickets on Sale Now

Phantom Peak, the newly expanded Open World Immersive Game Experience has launched tickets for its first season of 2023 which are on sale now. Opening in late March, the latest edition of Phantom Peak will be the highly anticipated Platypus Parade.

Set in the environs of Phantom Peak, The Platypus Parade is the bigger and better edition of the genre-defining Immersive World. Phantom Peak has almost doubled the size since its inception and has continued to grow and develop: each season is vastly different, a brand-new chapter in a strange and thrilling world.

Following on from the success of their 2022 "pilot season", which featured Hallowed Peak and Wintermas, the new game experience will be running until 1st June. The ever-evolving 30,000 sq. ft town is totally unique in the world of immersive experiences: a destination that shifts and changes, from season to season, as the town grows and develops.

Visitors to Phantom Peak: Platypus Parade will find the steampunk town full of the latest and greatest attraction - PlatyWorld. The never-before-seen spectacle will delve into the world of the legendary blue ringed platypus in the depths of the eponymous peak itself. Is it propaganda? Almost certainly. But that's par for the course at Phantom Peak...

Because, beneath the buzz of the festivities, something strange lurks. What's really going on at PlatyWorld? Who's behind these mysterious symbols that are popping up all over town? And where is Jonas, Phantom Peak's mysterious - yet attractive - benefactor? So many questions - and only one way to find out...

The Platypus Parade is brimming with competitive activities, puzzle hunts, carnival games and more. Visitors can battle their friends at the town's national sport, PlatyHooks, get their body and mind ready in JonaCise or engage in electoral shenanigans.

If digital games are preferred, The JONACO Arcade has an array of arcade experiences, meaning there is truly something for everyone.

Phantom Peak is a fully fledged other reality where mystery lurks around every corner, full of fascinating technology, man-made canals and a vast, split level old town. Upon arrival at their ticket start time, guests will be welcomed with a theatrical grand opening ceremony and begin their 4.5-hour experience. The opening ceremony, starting 30 minutes before the show, will take place in the Old Town and is the perfect time for visitors to introduce or reintroduce themselves to Phantom Peak before they take on the role of explorers, detectives and adventurers solving as many trails and mysteries as they can during the experience.

As well as a variety of carnival games, storylines and characters to discover, Phantom Peak is also home to a whole host of eateries, bars and shops.

The fictional world will be packed with a whole fleet of new stories, features, and trails as every season of Phantom Peak is entirely different. Phantom Peak is an inclusive adventure for adults as well as families featuring ground-breaking age-appropriate trails for kids with booklets and games for children to scurry around their own parallel adventures whilst their parents unearth the darker secrets and find the truths behind the steampunk world.

Founder, Nick Moran says: "You're not just anyone at Phantom Peak: you're an explorer, a detective, an adventurer. You're playing carnival games, you're haggling with locals, you're fishing for platypuses. Whoever you want to be, whatever you want to do - and whatever you want to find out, that's up to you."

Phantom Peak has been curated by The League of Adventure, a company formed from a collaboration of creative minds that helped facilitate experiences such as Time Run and Sherlock: The Game Is Now to name a few.