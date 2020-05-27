The Painkiller Project Presents Toby Jones And Owen Teale in A CASE OF MISTAKEN IDENTITY

The Painkiller Project Presents A CASE OF MISTAKEN IDENTITY. Written by Gus Crotty and directed by Max Elton.

The cast includes BAFTA and Olivier Award-Winning Toby Jones (Berberian Sound Studio, Marvellous, The Birthday Party, Uncle Vanya) and Tony Award-Winning Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, Dream Horse, Discovery of Witches, Rutherford and Son and Ivanov at The National Theatre).

A Case of Mistaken Identity is available across all podcasting platforms from Tuesday 27th May 2020 (8 minutes)

On a park bench, Michael is joined by a man of grotesque proportions who has clearly mistaken him for someone else. A Case of Mistaken Identity is an absurd and witty vignette, that explores the dark matter of...wrong place, wrong time.

Bitter Pill are trying to produce new writing until theatres in the UK reopen. Through The Painkiller Project, they are open for submissions once a month and are producing a winning play each fortnight as a podcast available @ The Painkiller Podcast on all podcast platforms. They plan to stage highlights from the project in front of an audience at a point after this becomes a possibility.

"At a time when theatre faces an existential threat we think Bitter Pill can provide a new way of creating and sharing work that can act as a platform for now and a bridge to the future...whatever it looks like. We want to give emerging playwrights a chance to create work that feels meaningful." Max Elton and Hew Rous-Eyre, Bitter Pill

Director Max Elton has directed The Melting Pot (Finborough Theatre), The End of Hope (Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond, and Soho Theatre), Big Brother Blitzkrieg (King's Head Theatre).

Writer Gus Crotty has written seventeen novels, hundreds of short stories and have had much of his work recorded and released as audio books. This is his time he has written for theatre.

Listen Online https://www.buzzsprout.com/991894. Performance Length: Approximately 8 mins.

