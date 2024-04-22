The Original Music From Punchdrunk's THE BURNT CITY is Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time, an original soundtrack from a Punchdrunk show is available. Released by The Vinyl Factory, the album is available from today and can be purchased HERE.

The original score of The Burnt City, Punchdrunk's longest-running UK show in its 24 year history is composed by Stephen Dobbie, and released as a double vinyl, gatefold limited edition collectors' item.

Founded in 2000 by Felix Barrett, Punchdrunk has pioneered a game-changing form of theatre which places the audience at the very heart of the action. Listed amongst the 50 most influential artists of the last 50 years (Sky Arts, 2022) alongside David Bowie, Sir Steve McQueen and Vivienne Westwood, Punchdrunk disrupts the theatrical norm, creating worlds in which audiences can rediscover the childlike excitement of exploring the unknown.

Its iconic “mask” shows, which redefined the genre of immersive experiences, have been cited amongst the 40 creative moments that changed culture (Creative Review), and have found phenomenal success across the globe, with record-breaking productions established in the US, UK and China. The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable broke The National Theatre’s box office records, Sleep No More in New York has been playing to sell out audiences since 2011, and in Shanghai the show has been running since 2016, making it the longest running international show in the city’s history.

The Burnt City, was inspired by Aeschylus’ Agamemnon and Euripides’ Hecuba and transported the greatest of Greek tragedies to a sprawling neon metropolis. A completely unique dream-like experience, brought to life through the music.

Featuring 14 tracks across two different coloured marbled vinyls to represent the worlds of Troy and Greece, the album includes the exclusive track Epilogue, only heard by the audience at the conclusion of the final performance. The package features original artwork and photography and has been designed and produced by A Right/Left Project (Stephen Dobbie & COLIN NIGHTINGALE, Punchdrunk Associate Artists).

The vinyl release features:

* Original music from Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City

* Music and composition by Stephen Dobbie

* 14 tracks including ‘Epilogue’ – only ever heard by audience at the final performance

* Heavyweight hand pressed coloured marbled effect vinyl

* Debossed Gatefold Sleeve w/ original artwork

* Hand screen printed poly inner sleeves

* 4 pp insert with full show credits

* Art Design and Photography by Stephen Dobbie

* Produced by COLIN NIGHTINGALE

* Vinyl mastering by Noel Summerville

* Limited to 1000 copies worldwide (Hand numbered)

* Release Date: 21/04/24