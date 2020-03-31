The Old Vic and Digital Theatre To Offer Screenings of ENDGAME Starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe to Ticketholders

The Old Vic has teamed up with Digital Theatre to screen its production of Endgame starring Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming to ticket-holders of cancelled performances.

Endgame, which is in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II, closed on March 15 with two weeks left of the run.

Online screenings will take place on April 1, 9, 17 and 25.

Neelay Patel, Digital Theatre's CEO said, "At this critical time, when theatres across the country are closed, Digital Theatre wants to support the theatre industry as much as possible. We feel privileged to be in a position where we can help The Old Vic by giving them access to our technology and Endgame ticket holders access to our platform. Giving back to the arts is something that Digital Theatre+ has always done with royalty payments made to theatres, theatre producers, actors, musicians, creatives, production staff, writers (for written and AV content) and licensors. Working with The Old Vic, enabling access to Endgame in a double bill with Rough Theatre II for ticket holders of cancelled performances is just another example of our ongoing support."





