The Old Vic Will Stream Dr. Seuss' THE LORAX

Dr. Seuss's The Lorax will be performed and streamed live from The Old Vic stage across the globe from 14-17 April 2021.

Staged in celebration of the story's 50th anniversary of publication, David Greig and Charlie Fink's Olivier Award-nominated adaptation, directed by Max Webster, is inventively transformed into a semi-staged pint-size version to keep young (and older) minds entertained, enchanted and empowered with its central message of protecting the planet.

Written 50 years ago, The Lorax's magical battle to save his beloved truffula trees and the whole of Paradise Valley from the go-getting Once-ler resonates today louder than ever.

Dr Seuss's The Lorax is the fifth in the Old Vic: IN CAMERA series, streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop.

Learn more at https://www.oldvictheatre.com/whats-on/2021/old-vic-in-camera/dr-seusss-the-lorax.