The Old Vic Launches New Programming Through YOUR OLD VIC - Streaming Productions, Events, Podcast, and More!

Today, The Old Vic announces details of Your Old Vic, a programme of creative, fun and inspiring events, projects and content to keep the theatre connected with audiences, and audiences connected with each other.

EDUCATION: The Old Vic Education Hub

Supported by Hub Ambassadors Claire Foy and Matt Smith, the new Education Hub takes you behind-the-scenes at The Old Vic to hear from artists and performers, learn new skills and get employability tips. At a time of great uncertainty regarding the reopening of schools, this has been especially created for young people, teachers, parents, guardians and carers who are home schooling, emerging talent, and anyone interested in theatre. We can now reach people all over the world with these resource packs, how-to guides and interviews to inspire everyone.

EMPLOYMENT: Front Line Online

With the need to support youth employment more resonant now than ever, we are taking Front Line, our unique employability programme, online. For as long as The Old Vic remains closed, we are determined to continue to meet the needs of those struggling to find employment, experiencing inequality of opportunity or lacking confidence through the provision of new digital content. This scheme usually offers direct training opportunities with The Old Vic's Front of House team, and will now offer two cohorts the chance to take part in an online programme of teamwork and customer service training, CV skills, cover letter writing and interview techniques plus weekly mentoring sessions and task work. Applications for the upcoming cohorts will be open to 19-25 year olds from Lambeth and will open on Wednesday 20 May.

Front Line Online is supported by Lambeth Council.



WELLBEING: OV Pen Pals

As part of this year's online Great Get Together, inspired by Jo Cox, we are launching OV Pen Pals, an intergenerational scheme to connect members of our aged 60+ Matinee Idols scheme during this time of isolation with primary school children through letters, emails and phone calls. Matinee Idols was created by The Old Vic in 2018 to address the growing epidemic of loneliness and isolation amongst older generations and to provide these communities with the chance to socialise and meet new people through the provision of very low cost tickets and an opportunity to learn more about theatre through pre-show workshops and talks.

OV Pen Pals is supported by PwC.



FOR AUDIENCES:



New commission to celebrate NHS from Bernardine Evaristo

The Old Vic commissioned and presented a series of monologues in 2018 to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, curated by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Adrian Lester. We are delighted to present a brand new commission in this series for 2020, to mark the dedication of those in the service at this time of national crisis, written by Booker Prize winning author Bernardine Evaristo. Spanning each decade since the creation of the NHS, all eight of the existing monologues will be released every Thursday at 12noon on The Old Vic's YouTube channel. The first in the series - 1940s: Boo by Jack Thorne, performed by Sophie Stone - will air on Thursday 14 May. The new commission will air as a special feature on Sunday 5 July to coincide with the NHS' 72nd birthday.

This series also serves as an apt precursor to a major Old Vic artistic celebration of the NHS, from inception to present day, currently in development for the 2021 season. Details to follow.

One Voice monologues are funded by the TS Eliot Estate.



Creatives' Corner

Award-winning playwright Ella Hickson is the new Old Vic Associate Artist. Every Wednesday at 3pm, Ella will be leading conversations on Instagram Live with emerging talent from across different creative disciplines as we gain an insight into what it means to be working in theatre today. In a series of six, the first conversation will be live with playwright and Old Vic 12 alumni Charlotte Josephine at 3pm on Wednesday 20 May.

Creatives' Corner is supported by Royal Bank of Canada in association with the TS Eliot Estate.



Playcrush Podcast

The Old Vic in collaboration with the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff.

Together the two theatres present our brand new Playcrush Podcast hosted by the Sherman's Artistic Director (and previous Old Vic Baylis Director) Joe Murphy as he talks to a host of well-known names about their favourite plays. The first episode will air on Acast on Monday 25 May at 10am and will feature Pride and 1917 actor George MacKay, with the second episode on Monday 1 June featuring the Olivier Award-winning Sheila Atim.

Playcrush Podcast is supported by Royal Bank of Canada in association with the TS Eliot Estate.



Shows

A selection of full length Old Vic archive recordings of selected productions since Matthew Warchus became Artistic Director in 2015 will be hosted for free on The Old Vic's YouTube channel. This will give audiences the chance to revisit loved collector's item productions, or watch for the first time.

The first show to air will be A Monster Calls, The Old Vic in association with Bristol Old Vic, Jonathan Church Productions & Global Creatures' Olivier Award-winning production. First seen on stage in 2018, Patrick Ness' piercing novel, inspired by an idea from Siobhan Dowd, was brought to The Old Vic by visionary director Sally Cookson. The production, featuring the original cast, will go live at 7pm on Friday 5 June and will be available to watch until Thursday 11 June. Age guidance: 10+

The Old Vic Our Shows Screenings are supported by Royal Bank of Canada and PwC.



For up-to-date information people can visit oldvictheatre.com/youroldvic.





