The performance is on the 22 January at the AO Arena, Manchester.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

The National Lottery's BIG NIGHT OF MUSICALS Will Return in 2024

Returning for another showstopping year, theatre’s biggest West End and touring shows are coming together once again for a spectacular celebration as The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals returns on the 22nd January at the AO Arena, Manchester. The event will serve as a massive thank you to National Lottery players who in the past year helped support over 750 theatre related projects across the UK.

Tickets will go on general release on Thursday 30th November at 1pm. National Lottery players will be able to reserve up to four tickets for free, plus a £2 booking fee applies per ticket and proof of purchase of a National Lottery product is required.  

Once again the event will be hosted by comedian and musical theatre star Jason Manford, and this year he will be joined by special guest, West End legend and singing sensation, Beverley Knight

Featuring mesmerising performances from some of the biggest musicals from across the UK, the show is set to offer audience members the rare opportunity to experience dozens of musicals, all under one roof. This year’s spectacular shows will include the likes of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, A Chorus Line, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, GREASE - UK and Ireland tour, Hadestown, Guys & Dolls plus many more to be announced.

Doors will open at 6.00pm.  Please allow sufficient time to go through venue security. Attendees must be seated by 7.15pm as the event is being filmed. The event will start at 7.30pm and finish at approximately 9:00pm. There will be no interval, and no readmission will be permitted during the event. It may not be suitable for very young children. Any attendees arriving after 7:15pm may not be admitted or may be reseated. This means that your seats may differ from those confirmed on your ticket(s).


