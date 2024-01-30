The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Auditions 600 Performers for FANGIRLS

The production will run Saturday 13 July - Saturday 24 August 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 3 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 4 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Auditions 600 Performers for FANGIRLS

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre welcomed over 600 people through their doors over a two-day period to audition for a role in the smash-hit, multi-award winning Australian musical phenomenon, FANGIRLS, co-produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.

Group auditions took place throughout the day on Saturday 27 and Monday 29 January, and called for performers without professional representation to apply – represented actors were still able to apply via Spotlight.

The Lyric received unprecedented demand for the open call, with over 2000 applications from artists across the country, from Bristol to Aberdeen. Actors were seen in groups of 25 and were given the opportunity to sing, dance and act in front of a professional panel.

The panel for the auditions included the original and returning director of FANGIRLS, Paige Rattray, Casting Director, Lotte Hines CDG, Sonia Friedman Productions' Head of Creative Development, Imogen Brodie and Lyric Associate Director, Nicholai La Barrie.

The role being auditioned for was not pre-defined for auditionees ahead of arriving at the theatre, with the hope that performers in attendance would be able to influence the musical's casting decisions ahead of its UK premiere in July.

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director & CEO of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said:

“Working alongside Sonia Friedman Productions and the creators of FANGIRLS, Yve Blake and Paige Rattray, to make these auditions as open as possible has not only been a delight, but – at a time when pathways into the industry might seem few and far between - also felt absolutely essential.

“A huge part of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's ethos has always been to remove barriers to engagement for young people, so we're thrilled we could offer this opportunity to over 600 people, including those not currently represented by an agency.

“FANGIRLS is a vibrant, hugely loved Australian musical. Alongside being able to mount its UK premiere, the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions wanted to give auditionees the opportunity to influence the casting process to bring the production a fresh, UK-orientated DNA. We're excited for the next steps of the casting process and to see how these open call auditions feed into the final decisions.”

ABOUT FANGIRLS

A Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions co-production
Book, Music and Lyrics by Yve Blake
Directed by Paige Rattray
Saturday 13 July - Saturday 24 August 2024
Press Night: Tuesday 23 July 2024, 7pm

Get ready for an unmissable show that pulses with the soaring adrenaline of a first crush and feels like the best pop concert you've never been to…

Meet Edna: she's 14, she's a misfit, and she's in love with Harry. There's just one problem: Harry's in the world's biggest boy band, has 38 million fans, and doesn't know she exists. When Harry's band announces a tour stop in Edna's hometown of Sydney, Australia, she knows this is her destiny – her one chance to meet him. But how on EARTH will she get Harry's attention?! And exactly how far is she prepared to go in the name of love?



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in Photo
Photos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in London

Last night, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, the winners of ITV's MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream, opened in MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in London's West End. Check out photos here!

2
Dorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLAND Photo
Dorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLAND

Dorothea Myer Bennett will join the cast of Nachtland at the Young Vic replacing previously announced Romola Garai, who has now withdrawn.

3
Tickets From Just £15 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadlers Wells Photo
Tickets From Just £15 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadler's Wells

Combining well-known classical repertoire and original contemporary styles of inclusive movement, this gala brings together disabled and non-disabled dancers to tell a moving and inspiring story of unity, resilience and the transformative power of art. 

4
Full Cast Set For the UK Tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENLTEMAN Photo
Full Cast Set For the UK Tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENLTEMAN

Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL, which opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 9 November 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Extends West End Booking Through 31 May 2025TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Extends West End Booking Through 31 May 2025
A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, starring Dominic West, Will Transfer to the West End in MayA VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, starring Dominic West, Will Transfer to the West End in May
Photos: Go Inside the New King's Head TheatrePhotos: Go Inside the New King's Head Theatre
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard Theatre

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You