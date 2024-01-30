The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Auditions 600 Performers for FANGIRLS

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre welcomed over 600 people through their doors over a two-day period to audition for a role in the smash-hit, multi-award winning Australian musical phenomenon, FANGIRLS, co-produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.

Group auditions took place throughout the day on Saturday 27 and Monday 29 January, and called for performers without professional representation to apply – represented actors were still able to apply via Spotlight.

The Lyric received unprecedented demand for the open call, with over 2000 applications from artists across the country, from Bristol to Aberdeen. Actors were seen in groups of 25 and were given the opportunity to sing, dance and act in front of a professional panel.

The panel for the auditions included the original and returning director of FANGIRLS, Paige Rattray, Casting Director, Lotte Hines CDG, Sonia Friedman Productions' Head of Creative Development, Imogen Brodie and Lyric Associate Director, Nicholai La Barrie.

The role being auditioned for was not pre-defined for auditionees ahead of arriving at the theatre, with the hope that performers in attendance would be able to influence the musical's casting decisions ahead of its UK premiere in July.

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director & CEO of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said:

“Working alongside Sonia Friedman Productions and the creators of FANGIRLS, Yve Blake and Paige Rattray, to make these auditions as open as possible has not only been a delight, but – at a time when pathways into the industry might seem few and far between - also felt absolutely essential.

“A huge part of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's ethos has always been to remove barriers to engagement for young people, so we're thrilled we could offer this opportunity to over 600 people, including those not currently represented by an agency.

“FANGIRLS is a vibrant, hugely loved Australian musical. Alongside being able to mount its UK premiere, the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions wanted to give auditionees the opportunity to influence the casting process to bring the production a fresh, UK-orientated DNA. We're excited for the next steps of the casting process and to see how these open call auditions feed into the final decisions.”

ABOUT FANGIRLS

A Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions co-production

Book, Music and Lyrics by Yve Blake

Directed by Paige Rattray

Saturday 13 July - Saturday 24 August 2024

Press Night: Tuesday 23 July 2024, 7pm

Get ready for an unmissable show that pulses with the soaring adrenaline of a first crush and feels like the best pop concert you've never been to…

Meet Edna: she's 14, she's a misfit, and she's in love with Harry. There's just one problem: Harry's in the world's biggest boy band, has 38 million fans, and doesn't know she exists. When Harry's band announces a tour stop in Edna's hometown of Sydney, Australia, she knows this is her destiny – her one chance to meet him. But how on EARTH will she get Harry's attention?! And exactly how far is she prepared to go in the name of love?