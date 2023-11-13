The King Unveils Statue of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Albert Hall

Queen Elizabeth II was its patron, first visiting the Hall an eight-year-old girl in 1934 and making the last of her 130 visits in November 2019.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 2 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield
Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2 Photo 3 Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 4 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month

The King Unveils Statue of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Albert Hall

A new permanent sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II has been unveiled at the Royal Albert Hall by His Majesty The King. Her Majesty The Queen also unveiled a sculpture of The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. 

The two-metre bronze figures are two of four sculptures added to the historic London venue this week, with the others depicting Queen Victoria, and Prince Albert. The artworks effectively ‘complete’ the building by filling the empty niches of its North Porch – which have been empty since 1871 – and its South Porch, added in 2003.

The King Unveils Statue of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Albert Hall

Their Majesties unveiled the sculptures, created by artist Poppy Field, as part of a visit to the Hall for this year’s Festival of Remembrance.

Ian McCulloch, President of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “It is particularly fitting for our distinctive building to mark the contribution to our history of Queen Elizabeth II and The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who supported and attended the Hall devotedly for so many decades, and to celebrate the legacy of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who were fundamental in its founding.”

The venue was conceived by Prince Albert and opened by Queen Victoria, who named it in memory of her late husband. Queen Elizabeth II was its patron, first visiting the Hall an eight-year-old girl in 1934 and making the last of her 130 visits in November 2019.

As part of its 150th anniversary celebrations in 2021, the Hall commissioned sculptors supported by the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST), a charity dedicated to promoting excellence in British craftsmanship. 

The Portland stone sculptures of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, created by Tom Brown, Tom Nicholls, Josh Locksmith and Sam Lee of London Stone Carving, were unveiled in the North Porch earlier this week.

Mr McCulloch added: “With this unveiling today, we formally bring to a close our 150th anniversary with a tangible addition to the façade of our glorious Grade I listed building, honouring our Royal connections and leaving a legacy of public art of a high quality and craftsmanship.”

Deborah Pocock LVO, CEO of Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, said: “We are so proud and grateful to the Hall for commissioning QEST Scholars to create these sculptures, and extremely honoured that they should be unveiled by The King and Queen.”

The North Porch figures were funded by the Dangoor family’s Exilarch's Foundation. The South Porch sculptures were made possible by a donation from the David Brownlow Charitable Foundation.

Photo Credits: Andy Paradise



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
LW Theatres Announces New Co-CEOs Photo
LW Theatres Announces New Co-CEOs

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres has announced the appointment of Jules Arnott and Darren Atkins as its new Co-CEOs.

2
Southbank Centres Imagine Childrens Festival Returns in 2024 Photo
Southbank Centre's Imagine Children's Festival Returns in 2024

The Southbank Centre's renowned and celebrated Imagine Children's Festival returns from 7 to 17 February with a programme of creative, imaginative and fun-filled experiences for all the family to enjoy this February half term. With over 130 events packed into eleven days and 40% of the festival completely free, Imagine makes world-class artistic experiences accessible to everyone.

3
Cabaret Icon Aidan Sadler Takes Over Pleasance Islington This Weekend Photo
Cabaret Icon Aidan Sadler Takes Over Pleasance Islington This Weekend

Award-winning queer cabaret icon and performance tour-de-force Aidan Sadler is set to take over The Main House of Pleasance Islington for a weekend of cabaret chaos.  

4
Kate Sumpters One-Woman Show SPIN Makes London Premiere in January Photo
Kate Sumpter's One-Woman Show SPIN Makes London Premiere in January

3 hearts canvas, the producers of hit show Smoke at Southwark Playhouse, bring their one-woman show, SPIN, to the Arcola Theatre in January, following an acclaimed and sell-out run in Edinburgh this summer.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Black Friday Deals: Tickets From £15 for CRAZY FOR YOU, at the Gillian Lynne TheatreBlack Friday Deals: Tickets From £15 for CRAZY FOR YOU, at the Gillian Lynne Theatre
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira VarmaPhotos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma
Review: MATES IN CHELSEA, Royal CourtReview: MATES IN CHELSEA, Royal Court
Sheridan Smith to Star in Ivo van Hove's OPENING NIGHT in 2024Sheridan Smith to Star in Ivo van Hove's OPENING NIGHT in 2024

Videos

Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You