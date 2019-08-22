The John Godber Company Announces World Première Of THIS IS NOT RIGHT

Following the recent run of Scary Bikers at Trafalgar Studios, The John Godber Company today announces the world première of John Godber's This is not Right. Godber directs Frazer Hammill (Dad) and Martha Godber (Holly Parker) in the production which opens on 2 October, with previews from 1 October, and runs until 5 October.

This is not Right is the unfiltered story of Holly Parker, a talented girl from a Council estate in Hull, and her single parent Dad. After exam success leads to her being bullied, Holly's anxiety grows when her Dad becomes obsessed with the Madeleine McCann case and keeping her safe.

Holly moves on, from local college to University College London. Three years of freedom, music and mac 'n' cheese. But a degree isn't worth what it was, and soon she is back on the estate she was desperate to leave, back with the spice zombies and the vandals next door, struggling with an over-protective parent to make things work, with no money, no job, and a whole load of debt.

Then after one night at the Welly Club, another student goes missing... Now her Dad is losing control and Holly is scared.

Written and directed by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winner John Godber, this new play follows the critical success of Scary Bikers at Trafalgar Studios. This is not Right, is told in the signature style of his seminal worldwide hit Bouncers.

John Godber is a writer and director. His credits as a playwright include Scary Bikers, Bouncers, Up 'n' Under (Olivier Award for Best New Comedy), April in Paris, Teechers, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Cramp, Happy Jack, September in the Rain, Salt of the Earth, Passion Killers, Happy Families, Up 'n' Under ll, Gym and Tonic, Dracula, Lucky Sods, Hooray for Hollywood, Weekend Breaks, It Started With a Kiss, Unleashed, Thick As a Brick, Big Trouble in the Little Bedroom, Seasons in the Sun, On a Night Like This, Our House, Departures, Men of the World, Reunion, Screaming Blue Murder, Black Ties and Tales, Perfect Pitch, Going Dutch, Christmas Crackers and Crown Prince. Film writing credits include My Kingdom for a Horse (starring Sean Bean).

Martha Godber plays Holly Parker. Her previous theatre credits include Seasons in the Sun, I Want That Hair (East Riding Theatre), POP (Oldham Coliseum), The Memory Project, The Remarkable Tale of Dorothy Mackaill (Hull New Theatre), Three Emos (UK tour) and Right (The Old Vic).

Frazer Hammill plays Dad. His previous theatre credits include Wuthering Heights, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Macbeth, Studs, Flint Street Nativity, Teechers (Hull Truck Theatre), Bouncers, Poles Apart, Sculptor's Surprise (Theatre Royal Wakefield) and Up 'n' Under (Hull New Theatre). For television his credits include Happy Valley and The Heart of Thomas Hardy. For film his credits include Justice League, Abraham's Point and End of My Tether.

Box Office: 020 7702 2789

https://www.wiltons.org.uk/





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You