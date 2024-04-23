Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Donmar Warehouse's critically acclaimed production of Macbeth, starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, and directed by Max Webster, will transfer to the West End. The production runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 1 October until 14 December 2024.

For every performance, a third of the tickets are priced at £35 or under; with the front row available for purchase on the day of performance at £25. In addition, the Donmar will extend its Donmar LOCAL programme to the West End, with free tickets for young people from up to ten schools in Camden and Westminster.

Priority booking for Donmar supporters opens today, with public booking opening at 10am on 25 April.

Matthew Byam Shaw, Nia Janis and Nick Salmon for Playful Productions, Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt for Wessex Grove, and Tim Sheader and Henny Finch for The Donmar Warehouse said today, “On Shakespeare's birthday, we are thrilled to announce the West End transfer of The Donmar Warehouse's critically acclaimed production of Macbeth, with the original company, led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo reuniting for the run. Having played to capacity houses at the Donmar, it's wonderful to be able to share this fabulous production with a wider audience, with a third of the tickets for every performance at £35 or under.”

Joining David Tennant (Macbeth) and Cush Jumbo (Lady Macbeth) are the full original Donmar Warehouse company - Moyo Akandé (Ross), Annie Grace (Musician & Gentlewoman), Brian James O'Sullivan (Donalbain/Soldier/Murderer & Musician), Casper Knopf (Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Cal Macaninch (Banquo), Kathleen MacInnes (The Singer & ensemble), Alasdair Macrae (Musician & ensemble), Rona Morison (Lady Macduff), Noof Ousellam (Macduff), Raffi Phillips (Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Jatinder Singh Randhawa (The Porter/Seytan), Ros Watt (Malcolm), and Benny Young (Duncan/Doctor).

This production of Macbeth will use binaural technology to create a 3D sound world, which the audience will experience through wearing headphones, placing them right inside the head of the central couple. Director Max Webster collaborates with sound designer Gareth Fry, who previously used binaural sound for Complicité's multi-award-winning production The Encounter. Live music will come from an onstage Scottish folk band lead by Alasdair Macrae and featuring award-winning Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes.

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo return to their landmark performances in Shakespeare's most extraordinary psychological drama.

Unsettling intimacy and brutal action combine at breakneck speed as Max Webster directs the tale of love, murder, and nature's power of renewal. Groundbreaking sound design and live Celtic folk music (all played through lightweight headphones provided) immerse the audience in every whisper, cry and thought.

Featuring the original company of the sold out Donmar Warehouse season, this unforgettable staging will now play a strictly limited run at London's Harold Pinter Theatre from 1 October 2024.