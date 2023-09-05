The Charlie Kristensen Foundation Hosts 'There's No Place Like Home' Concert Hosted By Jodie Prenger

To celebrate the launch of The Charlie Kristensen Foundation, join Charlie - the 13-year-old multi-award-winning anti-bullying campaigner, stage and screen actor and presenter of #MusicalChairs online chat show - and his West End friends for a sensational evening of performances in There’s No Place Like Home at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, on Sunday 22 October 2023 at 7.30pm.

Hosted by Jodie Prenger, West End leading lady (Oliver!, Spamalot, Les Misérables) and ITV Coronation Street’s much-loved Glenda Shuttleworth, the show will take a journey down the yellow brick road of Charlie’s imagination, to find the place where he belongs.

With direction by Dean Johnson, musical direction by Ellie Verkerk, choreography by Khiley Williams and lighting design by Joseph Ed Thomas, There’s No Place Like Home will feature a ten-strong band and guest appearances by top West End stars. The full line-up will be announced soon.

Charlie is thrilled to be launching The Charlie Kristensen Foundation, a registered charity through which he will share his own story in person to young people and teachers in schools, whilst delivering anti-bullying support and resources which they can also access online. Charlie started his #CheerUpCharlie campaign in 2019. Having been bullied severely for over 18 months, in part due to his love of performing, he couldn’t take any more. When Charlie opened up to his performance coach, West End actress Jacqueline Hughes, she rallied the theatre industry into action. Hundreds of performers and creatives from the West End, Broadway and Hollywood identified with Charlie’s story, inundating him with supportive video messages. Following backstage invitations and national media interviews, Charlie decided to channel his own experiences and the support he’d received into fighting for others, becoming an anti-bullying ambassador. In 2021, he was recognised with The Diana Award – the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts.

Charlie now devotes over one hundred hours each month to help others by mentoring, campaigning, fundraising and raising awareness. Highlights include releasing a charity single which he performed alongside West End talent. Guests of Charlie’s YouTube chat show, Musical Chairs, in which he discusses bullying and also lighter topics, include the likes of Matt Lucas, Gaby Roslin, Faye Tozer, Baz Bamigboye, Lucie Jones, Rob Madge and Rachel Tucker.

Charlie says: "When this all began, my dream was to form a charity so we could be the voice that children need. I would like The Charlie Kristensen Foundation to be associated with acceptance and to encourage children to be who they want to be, not what society thinks they should be. Our first concert is a chance to raise awareness of the charity, whilst reminding the world just how life-changing - and fabulous - theatre can be."

The Charlie Kristensen Foundation is grateful for the support and commitment of its Chair Jamie Read, the Board of Trustees and its Patrons Nikki Bentley, Dominic Ferris, Danyl Johnson, Nathaniel Morrison, Will Poulter, Jodie Prenger, Sam Retford and Ben Stock.

To find out more about The Charlie Kristensen Foundation (registered charity no. 1201186), including donating, fundraising or signing up to volunteer, visit https://cheerupcharlie.co.uk.

To join Charlie for a truly wonderful evening of music, ruby red carpets and fundraising at There’s No Place Like Home on 22 October, visit: Click Here Ticket prices range from £10-£65 (£65 tickets include an exclusive signed poster).

The production is presented by The Charlie Kristensen Foundation in partnership with New Frame Productions. Media Partner: WhatsOnStage.