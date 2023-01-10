Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Australian Ballet Will Return to the Royal Opera House After 35-year Absence

Performances run 2–6 August 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  

The Australian Ballet has announced that the company will tour to the Royal Opera House in London in August 2023 as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

The 2023 London Tour will be the first international tour for The Australian Ballet under the leadership of Artistic Director David Hallberg and will see the company perform Kunstkamer - one of the most ambitious contemporary dance productions ever to appear as part of its repertoire. Complementing Kunstkamer will be a one performance only 60th Anniversary Celebration showcasing The Australian Ballet in some of its signature repertoire.

The Australian Ballet's Artistic Director David Hallberg said: "As celebrations for our 60th anniversary get underway and we set our sights on the next decade, we look forward to bringing The Australian Ballet back to our audiences in the United Kingdom (UK) and internationally."

"The Royal Opera House was a special place for me during my career as a dancer and I am so excited to bring The Australian Ballet back to this storied theatre after an absence of 35 years, reinforcing the company's reputation for excellence on the world stage."

The rich tradition of The Australian Ballet performing in the UK began in 1965, with subsequent tours in 1973, 1976, 1988, 1992, 2005, 2008 and 2016.

Embarking on the international tour is set to involve a touring party of up to 100 people, including dancers, musicians, wardrobe, medical, technical, production and support staff, along with 3 shipping containers filled with staging and hundreds of costume items.

Federal Arts Minister The Hon. Tony Burke said: "As Australia's national ballet company, The Australian Ballet has a long history of international touring that has taken the company to 37 countries and 88 cities since it was founded in 1962. This tour to London once again presents opportunities to showcase The Australian Ballet's position as a great cultural ambassador for Australia, highlighting the skill and talent of Australian artists and creative talent."

The London tour will be supported by The Australian Ballet's Principal Partner Telstra, Official Airline Partner Qantas and Media Partner Times Media Limited.

Created for the pioneering dance company Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT) in celebration of its 60th anniversary, The Australian Ballet become the first company outside of NDT to perform Kunstkamer in April 2022 with the company's performances receiving critical acclaim and standing ovations in Sydney and Melbourne.

"Kunstkamer showcases the rich diversity of the dancers of The Australian Ballet, while also highlighting the groundbreaking work of four of the most sought-after choreographers working today - Sol León, Paul Lightfoot, Crystal Pite and Marco Goecke," Hallberg said.



