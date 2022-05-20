The Abolition of Arts Council England is 'not on government agenda' Says Nadine Dorries

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tells MPs that while the system of distributing arts funding is "not perfect", there are no plans to abolish Arts Council England.

Appearing before the DCMS Select Committee today, Dorries said scrapping Arts Council is 'absolutely not' on agenda.

Under plans set out by Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Public Bodies Review Programme will require DCMS to review its public bodies.

As part of the review, the Arts Council England's future is to be considered as part of a government review into all arm's-length bodies. The review could see some bodies scrapped and will look to identify a minimum of 5% savings for each organisation that remains.