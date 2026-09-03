Taylor Mac Will Bring A 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC and HOLIDAY SAUCE to London

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Taylor Mac will bring two performances to London this November and December. Taylor Mac and the Philharmonia Orchestra will perform the UK orchestral premiere of A 24-Decade History of Popular Music at the Royal Festival Hall on 26 November 2026, 7:30pm. This will be followed in December by alternative festive treat Holiday Sauce, performed live and in-person for the first time in the UK at Soho Theatre Walthamstow from 17 - 23 December 2026 and featuring musicians from the Philharmonia Orchestra in the live band.

Taylor Mac and the Philharmonia Orchestra perform the UK orchestral premiere of Mac's A 24-Decade History of Popular Music on 26 November 2026. Taylor Mac's boundary-pushing performance presents a personal exploration of society and identity across 240 years of American history, combining popular song, interactive theatre, extraordinary costumes and poignant storytelling.

Following this in December, Taylor Mac's alternative festive extravaganza Holiday Sauce comes to Soho Theatre Walthamstow, blending music, burlesque and random acts of fabulousness for an irreverent take on the season, 17 - 23 December 2026.

Taylor Mac is a MacArthur fellow, Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Tony nominee for Best Play, and the recipient of the International Ibsen Award. Known for ambitious works that combine music, queer history, political critique, and participatory performance, Taylor Mac creates theatrical experiences that are as celebratory as they are subversive. Previous work includes Hir, Bark of Millions, Joy and Pandemic, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, The Walk Across America for Mother Earth and The Lily's Revenge. Films include Whitman in the Woods (directed by Noah Greenberg) and Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music (a concert documentary directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman).

A 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC

26 November, 7:30pm

Royal Festival Hall

Running time: 2 hours

Age Recommendation: from 12+

Taylor Mac'S HOLIDAY SAUCE

17 – 23 December, 8pm (+3pm Saturday matinee)

Running time: 2 hours including an interval

Age Recommendation: 14+

Soho Theatre Walthamstow

Address: 186 Hoe Street, E17 4QH

Website:

Box Office: 020 7478 0100

Socials: Instagram / TikTok / YouTube: @sohotheatre

About Taylor Mac

Taylor Mac is a MacArthur fellow, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist, a Tony nominee for Best Play, and the recipient of the International Ibsen Award. Selected works include: Joy and Pandemic (a realism play about an abstract art school); The Hang (a Passion Play/jazz opera about the final hours of Socrates, with lyrics by Mac and music by Matt Ray); The Fre (a queer children's play set in a ball pit); Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (a tragedy determined to become a comedy); A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (a 24-hour performance art concert about community); Hir (an absurd realism play about changing America); The Walk Across America for Mother Earth (an anarchist adaptation of Three Sisters about activism, with music by Ellen Maddow); The Lily's Revenge (a Noh inspired flowergory manifold about a flower who wants to be the center of the story, with music by Rachel Garniez); The Young Ladies Of (a paternal mystery); The Be(A)st of Taylor Mac (a ukulele confessional about the war on terror); Red Tide Blooming (a freak-show musical about gentrification); The Last Two People on Earth (a two-man cabaret for seagulls about the joy of singing, created with Mandy Patinkin, Susan Stroman, and Paul Ford). Films include Whitman in the Woods (directed by Noah Greenberg) and Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music an HBO concert doc directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, streaming on Sky Documentaries.

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