Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Taron Egerton Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Performances of COCK

pixeltracker

Egerton's understudy Joel Harper-Jackson will fill in while Egerton is in quarantine.

Mar. 24, 2022  

Taron Egerton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will subsequently miss performances of COCK, which is currently running in London.

"Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid," read a statement posted to the show's Instagram account. "In accordance with the production's health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week."

Egerton's understudy Joel Harper-Jackson will fill in while Egerton is in quarantine.

Read the full statement below:


Get the best prices on tickets to COCK - click here.


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Hello Pom Beanie
Book of Mormon Hello Pom Beanie
A Christmas Carol Bear Humbug
A Christmas Carol Bear Humbug
Hello Dolly! Red Logo Hat
Hello Dolly! Red Logo Hat

More Hot Stories For You

  • Flamenco Jazz Saxophonist Antonio Liza Comes to Hollywood's New Bourbon Room
  • Cal State LA To Establish The Mary Levin School Of The Arts With Transformative Gift
  • Performing Arts Centers Announce New Program To Accelerate Leadership Opportunities for BIPOC Professionals
  • Celebration Theatre Announces Call For Artists For 2022 Indigiqueer Identity Theatre Commission