Taron Egerton Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Performances of COCK

Taron Egerton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will subsequently miss performances of COCK, which is currently running in London.

"Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid," read a statement posted to the show's Instagram account. "In accordance with the production's health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week."

Egerton's understudy Joel Harper-Jackson will fill in while Egerton is in quarantine.

