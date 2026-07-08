TURN OF THE SCREW to Make World Premiere at Arcola Theatre; Casting Announced

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Casting has been announced for the world premiere of The Turn of the Screw, a new stage adaptation by Olivier Award-winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, based on the classic ghost story by Henry James. Directed by Nicky Allpress, the production opens at London's Arcola Theatre this September before embarking on a major six-month UK tour.

Set in a remote English country house, The Turn of the Screw follows a young governess whose idyllic new position caring for two children begins to unravel as she suspects sinister supernatural forces are at work. As reality and paranoia blur, the story explores one enduring question: are the ghosts real, or manifestations of something even more terrifying? Malcolm's adaptation reimagines James' psychological thriller, which also inspired Susan Hill's The Woman in Black.

Leading the cast is Amy Tara as the Governess following performances in Hamlet, The Borrowers, and the feature films Assassins Guild and Groupchat, for which she received the Best Actress award at the 2025 British Horror Festival. Toby Beynon makes his professional stage debut as Miles and Quint, while Jim Fish appears as the Man/Master after performances in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Birmingham Rep, Nottingham Playhouse, and Deafinitely Theatre.

The cast also includes Katy Slater as Mrs. Grose, Kathleen McAuley Irvine as Flora/Jessel, and Janita Mikkola as Ensemble, with Irvine and Mikkola making their professional debuts following training at LAMDA.

The creative team features director Nicky Allpress, set and Costume Designer Matthew Cassar, lighting designer Oliver McNally, and sound designer Hattie North.

The Turn of the Screw will run at Arcola Theatre from September 11 through October 10, 2026, with an official press night on Friday, September 18, before touring throughout the UK.

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