TOO MUCH PILLS AND LIQUOR (AFTER CABARET) Announced At The Divine This June

Brooklyn Rep returns to The Divine for Pride 2024 with Too Much Pills and Liquor, a new comedy by David Levesley

The latest revival of Cabaret had many fans; playwright David Levesley was not one of them. Infuriated that a production about how queer people party instead of facing reality had been drained of contemporary relevance, he decided to write the show he wished he'd seen. The answer: Too Much Pills And Liquor, a play full of original pop that asks queer people why they're partying more than they're protesting. The way Isherwood would have wanted.

After years of trying to make connections in London, Sam has found a shortcut: work for a celebrity. Having landed the job as pop star Riley Sibanda's Substack editor, his old queer life of charity work and self-loathing is having to make way for a new life of k holes and... a little bit less self-loathing. But with the queer community under greater threat than ever and fascism on the rise, can Sam keep justifying darkrooms as a type of activism?

Inspired by the musical Cabaret, Too Much Pills And Liquor is a look at white gay men's relationship to the world beyond them, and what happens when self-care gets in the way of the cause.

Performances to take place Monday 24 June at 8PM. Tuesday 25 June at 8PM. Wednesday 26 June at 7:30 PM. Sunday 30 June at 8PM. Monday 1 July at 8PM at The Divine, 33 Stoke Newington Road, London, N16 8BJ.

