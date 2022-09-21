THE WITCHES OF OZ Opens at The Vaults Theatre

Following the success of Mulan Rouge, The Witches of Oz is a brand-new immersive experience combining comedy, cabaret, dining, and a sprinkle of political rivalry. One of the most well-respected creatives on the East London drag and queer scene, ShayShay has directed a technicolour marvel inspired by L. Frank Baum's iconic world of witches, rainbows, and magical slippers. As a mixed race, Japanese-American/Irish queer person, ShayShay's original work celebrates themes of identity, gender diversity and Asian experiences as well as wider social issues.

The Emerald City is in a state of glittering turmoil, it's the classic Good vs. Wicked, blending theatre, dining and drag. In an 'Emerald Glam' attire, guests are invited to dine at The Wonderful Feast of Oz, a three-course meal fit for the all-powerful Oz, including Broccolollipops, Yellow Brick Rocky Road and Black Magic cocktails. With a chance to forever change the future of Emerald City, the audience will be invited to cast their vote for who will be the next Witch of Oz.

ShayShay has said: With both "The Wizard of Oz" and "Wicked" being so beloved by the queer community, I wanted to make The Witches of Oz explicitly queer, complete with gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, and trans characters. I grew up watching "The Wizard of Oz" on repeat, literally burning through my VHS tape, so to be able to bring an all-queer re-imagining of that world to life is a very full circle moment. I've had an incredible cast of actors, drag artists, and cabaret performers, who have each contributed their energy, humour, and passion, making the show more outrageous but also more authentic. It is part-panto, part-jukebox musical, and pure camp!

Known as London's home for immersive theatre and alternative arts, The Vaults' mission is to collaborate and conspire, embracing artists from all walks of life to come together and inspire others. Set in a maze of disused railway arches under Waterloo station, The Vaults encourage those that have a natural affinity to the unusual, the daring and the unknown. Co-producing with innovative immersive theatre makers, The Vaults fuses together art forms and champions unsung voices, especially those of the LGBTQ+ community. They aim to make immersive experiences for all, focusing on big and current ideas told in outlandish, accessible, and most of all, fun, ways. The Vaults look for talented artists from every vocation to mutate their art, and produce work that is challenging, accessible and imaginative. Previous productions include Mulan Rouge, Goosebumps, and Shakespeare classic Richard II.

The Vaults are introducing Pay What You Can tickets across their seasonal program, to support those struggling to access culture in the current economic climate. Every Wednesday and Sunday Pay what You Can tickets are priced from £3 and bookable in advance. The season includes and Stranger Sings!, a Stranger Things musical parody (5th October - 15th January), and Peter Pans Labyrinth, a festive mash-up of Peter Pan who won't grow up, set in depths of Labyrinth (18th October - 15th January).

Running Time: 3 hours (including 3x service breaks where the meal is served) | Suitable for ages 18+