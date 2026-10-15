THE WEST END SINGS... THE MUSIC OF GENESIS & PHIL COLLINS to Play Repton

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The West End Sings… The Music of Genesis & Phil Collins will arrive at Repton's 400 Hall Theatre on Friday 30 October, as a growing concert series brings professional West End performers to audiences outside London.

The music and enduring success of Genesis and Phil Collins will take centre stage at Repton's 400 Hall Theatre on Friday 30 October, as part of the 2026 concert series at the venue. The production marks the penultimate concert in a season that began in July with a celebration of Elvis Presley and continued with an ABBA-themed show, with ticket sales increasing by 133% since the series' debut, showing that the calibre of talent is loved by East Midlands audiences.

The themed concert comes in a notable year for Phil Collins as he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist earlier this year. 2026 also marks the 45th anniversary of his debut solo album, Face Value, which was released back in 1981. Together with Genesis, Collins has built a catalogue of songs that has reached audiences across generations, providing the material for the next instalment of Repton's concert series.

The concert features a cast of four accomplished musical theatre performers. Mhairi Angus is known for her work in Heathers, including the role of Martha Dunnstock. Joshua Dever has appeared in major musical theatre productions including Bat Out of Hell, Grease, Rock of Ages and Mrs Doubtfire, and is part of the ensemble for the Young Vic's 2026 production of Thelma & Louise. Alex Lodge, who is available for interview alongside Angus, made his West End debut in The Book of Mormon, understudying and performing the role of Elder Price, and has since appeared in The Osmonds, The Time Traveller's Wife, Bat Out of Hell and Titanic in Toronto. Ollie Wray has performed in the West End production of Les Misérables and played Frederick Fischer in White Rose: The Musical in 2025. Together, the four performers bring a breadth of professional stage experience to the music of Genesis and Phil Collins, supported by a live band under the musical direction of Adam Pennington.

Producer Mark Robert Petty was invited to bring a concert series to Repton, creating an opportunity to extend his work in London to audiences elsewhere in the UK. Having spent the past eight years producing concerts in the capital, including the annual Christmas service at the Actors' Church in Covent Garden and events at Soho's Crazy Coqs, Mark is now developing a programme that brings experienced West End performers and professional live musicians to regional venues across the country. “Live entertainment should feel accessible to everyone, wherever they live. With the cost of living putting pressure on household budgets, audiences shouldn't always have to travel to London and pay for a full city break to experience exceptional performers” explained Mark. “We want to bring the talent, musicianship and atmosphere of the West End closer to home, so people in Derby and beyond can enjoy a fantastic night out without the additional cost and inconvenience of travelling to the capital” he went on to say.

The series has encouraging momentum as they approach their last two concerts of their Derbyshire based season at Repton, as their last concert celebrating the music of ABBA saw audiences dancing in the aisles, give standing ovations and shout for more. With the Genesis and Phil Collins concert approaching, Mark & his cast of talented performers will be looking to build on that progress before the season concludes with The Christmas Mixtape in December. The final production will continue the series' celebration of popular music, drawing on familiar favourites from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s in a festive setting. <END>

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