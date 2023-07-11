THE TIME MACHINE, KIM'S CONVENIENCE and More Set For Park Theatre's Autumn/Winter Season

Park Theatre have announced the new shows in their 2023 Autumn/Winter season which will explore a range of themes from cultural heritage to toxic masculinity as well as a variety of uplifting and comic work. The venue also announces this year's festive programme which is made of up two productions: The Time Machine – A Comedy, a fast-paced, wise-cracking adaptation of the H G Wells' classic novel; and 21 Round for Christmas, a raucous and relatable one woman show about cooking Christmas dinner for an enormous family.

Newly announced for the Autumn, Park90 season begins with Edinburgh Fringe favourite Candy (22 Aug – 9 Sep) from Reboot Theatre Company making its London debut. This one-man comedy drama explores identity, toxic masculinity and the complexity of love as single Northerner Will starts falling for his best friend in drag.

Another dark comedy to hit the Park90 stage, the UK premiere of The Nag's Head (17 – 28 Oct) featuring original music from folk band Good Habits, and real paranormal accounts from rural England, to explore the story of three estranged siblings who return home after the death of their father. Burdened with their dad's failing pub and a weird painting, they must decide whether to work together to save The Nag's Head or succumb to their inner demons.

Following on in Park90, Passing (1 – 25 Nov) shines a light on the biracial experience in modern day as Rachel desperately tries to hold on to her Indian heritage after her grandad falls ill. She attempts to host the family's first celebration of Diwali and in the process, explores the tensions in familial relationships and the loss of culture through generations, with humour and insight.

Tightrope Theatre's powerful drama Ikaria (28 Nov – 2 Dec) is presented on the Park90 stage next in a punchy and thoughtful love story about finding salvation in someone else, while also exploring men's mental health. Simon wants to keep his head down and get through his finals at university, while first-year student Mia is enjoying her first taste of freedom in life away from home.

The shows join the previously announced Park90 and Park200 Autumn shows: the global premiere based on the stereotype-defying Anime and novel The Garden of Words (10 Aug – 9 Sep) in Park200; Sorry We Didn't Die at Sea (13 – 30 Sep), an absurdist and political piece offers us a story of migration where the roles are reversed; It's Headed Straight Towards Us (13 Sep – 20 Oct) by Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer in Park200; and The Interview (27 Oct – 25 Nov) in Park200, an exploration of that interview between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir by writer and broadcaster Jonathan Maitland.

Moving on to Park Theatre's festive programme this Christmas, The Time Machine – A Comedy (30 Nov – 30 Dec) takes centre stage at Park200. Starring Michael Dylan (Wilf), Dave Hearn (founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre, The Goes Wrong Show) and Amy Revelle (Offside), this play within a play is a fast-paced and hilarious retelling (loosely based) on H G Wells' post-apocalyptic science fiction novel. Three actors are planning to stage The Time Machine when they realise that they have actually managed to achieve time travel, embarking on a comic journey of a lifetime. The Time Machine – A Comedy is from the team behind the smash-hit comedy The Hound of the Baskervilles and the award-winning Original Theatre who have previously been at Park Theatre with The Interview, The End of The Night and Monogamy.

Also exploring the concept of time, 21 Round for Christmas (6 – 23 Dec), running adjacent in Park90, is a comical and chaotic one-woman show about memory, friendship and regrets. Tracy, a day-dreaming, outspoken and extroverted-introvert is trapped in the kitchen cooking Christmas dinner for her huge fussy family while her best friend is lying in a hospice. She just wants to go back to happier times.

Kicking off the new year at Park Theatre is the UK premiere of the feel-good comedy that inspired the Netflix hit, Kim's Convenience (8 Jan – 10 Feb), in Park200. The hilarious and heartfelt comedy drama tells the story of the Kim's and their family-run Korean convenience store in Toronto, written by and starring Ins Choi. The show pays homage to generations of immigrants who have made Canada the country that it is today.

Finally, Park Theatre are welcoming back Philip Ridley's Leaves of Glass (16 Jan – 10 Feb) to Park90 after its sell-out success and critical acclaim earlier this year by long time collaborators, Lidless Theatre. Steven has always tried to be a good person. He works hard. He looks after his family. But, suddenly, everyone starts accusing him of things. His wife accuses him of being unfaithful. His mother accuses him of being coercive. And his brother, Barry, accuses him of...what exactly?

Artistic Director Jez Bond said, “Following our splendid 10th anniversary gala in the spring, it's fantastic to be moving into our Autumn / Winter season in this landmark year with such an eclectic programme, including some comedy gems to lighten the darker months. We're continually humbled by the support of so many who bought tickets to the gala event and bid in the auction to help support Park Theatre, as well as to all audiences who have supported us over the decade. Not withstanding this effort, of course, our fundraising efforts must continue to ensure our future resilience.

“In Park200 it's a pleasure to welcome back Original Theatre who follow their production of The Interview with The Time Machine – A Comedy, a fabulous Christmas comedy adventure. We're also excited to be partnering for the second time with Adam Blanshay Productions to stage Ins Choi's Kim's Convenience, the feel-good comedy that inspired the Netflix hit. Meanwhile Park90 presents the Edinburgh Fringe hit Candy, spooky new comedy The Nag's Head, the world premiere of comedy-drama Passing and a short London run of the powerful drama Ikaria which tours the UK – along with 21 Round for Christmas, a laugh-out-loud one woman show, for the festive period. Finally, it's a rare event to welcome back a show that's already played on our stage but after the sell-out success and critical acclaim of Leaves of Glass we are giving those who missed it the first time (or want to see it again) the chance to experience this engrossing drama.”

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In ten years, it has enjoyed 12 West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.