THE THERAPIST Announced At Barons Court Theatre

The Therapist' is a settling of accounts with past demons, taking us back in time through our protagonist's early years, marked by abandonment and solitude.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Photo 4 Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

The Asylum Theatre of Las Vegas joins creative partners from London, UK to Lima, Peru to present this world premiere translation in a unique international collaboration including members of World English Speaking Theatres (WEST), and Out of the Wings Festival.

"How do you look the enemy in the eye?" "She endures."

A human rights lawyer receives an unusual proposal: to organize a yoga workshop for the leaders of Peru's most notorious terrorist groups. Can those responsible for such suffering be changed?

'The Therapist' is above all a settling of accounts with past demons, taking us back in time through our protagonist's early years, marked by abandonment and solitude. A time when violence stalked the country, as well as home.

Translated by Gigi Guizado

Music by Daniel Willis Production

Design by Axis deBruyn

Directed by Sarah O'Connell

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Time Traveling Comedy ARCADIA is Coming to The Questors Theatre in July Photo
Time Traveling Comedy ARCADIA is Coming to The Questors Theatre in July

This summer in the lead up to a camp take of On The Razzle15-22 July 2023, Director Simon Rudkin (Ghost Train) will take us on an immersive journey from the Regency period back to the present in his elegant adaption of Tom Stoppard's Arcadia.

Reading Rep Celebrates Success Of Schools and Libraries Tour of THE RUMBLE UNDER THE RUG Photo
Reading Rep Celebrates Success Of Schools and Libraries Tour of THE RUMBLE UNDER THE RUG

Reading Rep Theatre has celebrated the success of the libraries and schools tour of their new production of The Rumble Under the Rug, which has been created in partnership with Reading Libraries and is directed and written by Helen Eastman, after sell-out successes at Reading Rep with Alby the Penguin Saves Christmas, and Alby the Penguin Saves the World.

Birmingham Hippodrome Will Reopen for Pre-Show Dining Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Will Reopen for Pre-Show Dining

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced it will be reopening for pre-show dining. The Circle Lounge (formerly Circle Restaurant) will open this summer, following a major refurbishment.

New Shows Revealed For Autumn/Winter 2023/24 at Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
New Shows Revealed For Autumn/Winter 2023/24 at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A new show for young children featuring the famous walrus which visited Scarborough last Christmas has been announced alongside a season of visiting shows at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.


More Hot Stories For You

Christine Allado, Emma Hatton, and Alexia Khadime Perform in an Exclusive New Concert, Available to Stream NowChristine Allado, Emma Hatton, and Alexia Khadime Perform in an Exclusive New Concert, Available to Stream Now
David Cumming's QUEER FUTURES: A FESTIVAL OF THE NOW WHICH IS YET TO COME Comes To The King's Head Theatre In JulyDavid Cumming's QUEER FUTURES: A FESTIVAL OF THE NOW WHICH IS YET TO COME Comes To The King's Head Theatre In July
Jerwood New Playwright Programme Expands To Support More Early-Career Playwrights at The Royal Court Over Next Two YearsJerwood New Playwright Programme Expands To Support More Early-Career Playwrights at The Royal Court Over Next Two Years
Cast Revealed For ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST in the West EndCast Revealed For ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST in the West End

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You