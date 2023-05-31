THE THERAPIST Announced At Barons Court Theatre

The Therapist' is a settling of accounts with past demons, taking us back in time through our protagonist's early years, marked by abandonment and solitude.
The Asylum Theatre of Las Vegas joins creative partners from London, UK to Lima, Peru to present this world premiere translation in a unique international collaboration including members of World English Speaking Theatres (WEST), and Out of the Wings Festival.
"How do you look the enemy in the eye?" "She endures."
A human rights lawyer receives an unusual proposal: to organize a yoga workshop for the leaders of Peru's most notorious terrorist groups. Can those responsible for such suffering be changed?
'The Therapist' is above all a settling of accounts with past demons, taking us back in time through our protagonist's early years, marked by abandonment and solitude. A time when violence stalked the country, as well as home.
Translated by Gigi Guizado
Music by Daniel Willis Production
Design by Axis deBruyn
Directed by Sarah O'Connell
