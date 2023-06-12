THE SONGS OF DREW GASPARINI is Coming to The Pheasantry in August

The cast includes - Laura Vyas, Blake Patrick Anderson, Laura Bird, Renan Teodoro, and more.

THE SONGS OF DREW GASPARINI is Coming to The Pheasantry in August

Produced by Chelsea Smith and Mariam Hussein from Smithwright Productions, "The Songs Of Drew Gasparini" is a show jam packed with the incredible music of Broadway composer Drew Gasparini.

Featuring a stellar cast ranging from fresh graduates to West end stars! the cast includes - Laura Vyas, Blake Patrick Anderson, Laura Bird, Renan Teodoro, Soyeon Kim, Zac Frieze, Fin Hughes, Ellamae Cieslik , Shaq Taylor, Megan Ellis, Tommy Stewart Smith, Yuki Sutton, Luc Oratis, Jodie Makin, Emma Cobby, Ben Armstrong, Kirsty Brewster-Brown and Ella Sutton.

Performance Details: 

Musical Direction - Josh Winstone

29th August 2023

At The Pheasantry Pizza Express, in Chelsea London.

One not to be missed

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW

Limited Availability so get yours now to avoid disappointment.

Click Here





