THE SNOWMAN Returns to the Peacock Theatre in November

Christmas classic The Snowman returns to its Sadler’s Wells’ home in the West End, Peacock Theatre from Saturday 18 November - Saturday 30 December for its 26th edition. The dance show is an adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Raymond Briggs and the film directed by Dianne Jackson, which originated at the Birmingham Rep.



Featuring the iconic music and lyrics by Howard Blake, including ‘Walking in the Air’, all played by a live orchestra, The Snowman is directed by Bill Alexander and designed by Ruari Murchison, with choreography by Robert North and Tim Mitchell’s lighting.



This production for all the family follows the story of a young boy’s adventures when his snowman and new friend comes to life on Christmas Eve. They go on a magical adventure to the North Pole where they meet all sorts of characters including dancing penguins, a snow princess and Father Christmas himself. The Snowman is also a remarkable introduction to dance for children.



David Fry, Peacock Theatre Programmer, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming back The Snowman this Christmas. 26 years and counting, this wonderful show still retains all the magic that children associate with this time of year. In its innocence and simplicity, it takes us all back to our childhoods which is probably why it has endured so long. When The Snowman starts, so does Christmas!”



Sean Foley, Birmingham Rep’s Artistic Director, said: “The Snowman is a Rep Original production that we’re incredibly proud of. It has become the longest running Christmas show in English theatre history, and we’re thrilled that Sadler’s Wells has given it a home for the past 26 years. Its magical and musical story never fades, and its message of kindness and friendship remains as strong today as when Raymond Briggs conceived the characters.”