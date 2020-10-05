THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE Will Be Presented Next Month

Four performances take place on 13, 14 & 15 November 2020 at the Palace Theatre, London.

The Theatre Support Fund+, the team behind 'The Show Must Go On!' campaign and Take Two Theatricals present, THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE for four performances on 13, 14 & 15 November 2020 at the Palace Theatre, London.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE will be a concert celebrating the wealth of West End talent with all profits going to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund. The concert will be a collection of cast performances from West End shows. Shows confirmed to perform include & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, MAMMA MIA!, The Prince of Egypt, SIX, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, and Wicked. Further shows and an all star cast will be announced soon!

THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE will be the first show to reopen The Palace Theatre as part of Nimax Theatre's autumn season of socially distanced shows.

Nimax Chief Executive Nica Burns said today, "We are delighted to be hosting these special concerts: The Show Must Go On Live! at the Palace Theatre where all profits will be going to theatre charities. It warms the heart to see all these fantastic West End shows coming together to benefit our community. A big thank you to everyone taking part on stage and off and a special shout out to the producers, The Theatre Support Fund+ and Take Two Theatricals for making it happen. Please rush to buy tickets and help out whilst enjoying a wonderful, socially distanced evening!"

The concert will be directed by Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox, Set Design by Soutra Gilmour Lighting Design by Neil Austin and Howard Hudson, Video Design by Fray Studio, Sound Design by Adam Fisher and Musical Supervisor and Conductor is Stephen Brooker.

Purchase tickets at www.theshowmustgoonlive.com.

