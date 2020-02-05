THE SHARK IS BROKEN Will Play A Strictly Limited Run At The Ambassadors Theatre In The West End

Cape Cod, 1974: shooting on JAWS has stalled. The film's lead actors - Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss - are stuck on a boat, frustrated by foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three great white sharks start to bare their teeth...

The Shark is Broken reveals the hilarious and moving behind-the-scenes drama on one of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters.

Sonia Friedman Productions is delighted to announce its second production at the Ambassadors Theatre in 2020. After a sell-out, critically acclaimed premiere at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon's brilliantly funny play will arrive in the West End from May 11th. Tickets will be on general sale from £10 this Friday.

http://www.sfpattheambassadors.com/

0843 904 0061

Tickets from £10





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You