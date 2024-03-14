THE SHAMROCK TENORS Make Their West End Debut At The Adelphi Theatre In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The music of Ireland is headed to London this summer as the SHAMROCK TENORS make their West End debut show LIVE IN LONDON at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 30 July.

Performing classic Irish folk songs as you've never heard them before, the SHAMROCK TENORS are Ireland's most exciting new music sensation.

The five-strong group are performers who represent both sides of the community in Northern Ireland; five extraordinary talents including the country's best multi-instrumentalists, a champion Irish dancer and musical theatre stars. Created by Belfast performer, Raymond Walsh (Les Misérables - West End/UK Tour/Staged Concert) and proudly supported by Tourism Ireland, the SHAMROCK TENORS are: TOM BRANDON (Original Cast - Choir of Man), Matthew Campbell (Choir of Man, Australia), Jimmy Johnston and brothers Jack and Raymond Walsh.

Join them on a journey through Ireland's most beloved songs, in beautiful five-part harmony, as they share their love of home and their pride in how far it has come in recent years.

Their infectious energy, combined with bags of Belfast charm, brings new life to classics including Danny Boy, Black Velvet Band, Whiskey in the Jar and The Wild Rover, as well as some original new music.

With their first two debut singles charting at Number 1 on the iTunes World Music Charts and with more than six million views online, the SHAMROCK TENORS are Ireland's most sensational musical export.

St Patrick's Day (Sunday 17 March) 2024 will see the group release their debut St Patrick's Day Concert special on BBC 2 and BBC 4 in the UK ahead of its North American release on PBS in November 2024.

Currently touring the island of Ireland, the SHAMROCK TENORS have headlined festivals in the USA; performed in over 30 countries and sold-out venues including the Ulster Hall, the Grand Opera House and Birmingham Symphony Hall, England. The group is also set to embark on a 10-week coast to coast American Tour in the spring of 2025.

Tickets

Tickets for The Adelphi Theatre SHAMROCK TENORS LIVE IN LONDON will go on sale at 10am on Thursday 14 March. Ticket Link: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/shamrock-tenors/.

Photo Credit: Chain Media