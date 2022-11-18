Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE Comes to the Royal Albert Hall for End-Of-Year Special

Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart will bring the No.1 podcast to the London venue in December

Nov. 18, 2022  
THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE Comes to the Royal Albert Hall for End-Of-Year Special

The Royal Albert Hall and Goalhanger Podcasts have announced a special end-of-year round-up live show with #1 ranked UK podcast The Rest is Politics on 13 December.

The podcast features former Downing Street Director of Communications and Strategy, Alastair Campbell, and former cabinet minister Rory Stewart, joining forces from across the political divide. Over the course of the one-off live show, they'll look back at an extraordinary year in politics in the UK and abroad.

Craig Hassall, Chief Executive of the Royal Albert Hall said: "Politics, debate and activism are at the heart of the Hall's story, and we're so thrilled to be able to continue that legacy as we close our 150th anniversary celebrations. Alastair and Rory have built real momentum in a short space of time, around ideas that underpin the Hall itself - debate, consensus, exchange of ideas and drive for change. As Britain recovers from a year dominated by political turmoil, economic collapse and divisive culture wars, this timely and provocative show will look at what's gone wrong - and where we go next."

Alastair Campbell said: "Rory and I have been blown away by the response to The Rest Is Politics. It shows a real interest in politics and a desire for serious grown-up respectful debate with a sense of humour thrown in. If you had said to me that the Royal Albert Hall would be hosting a chat between two political figures like us, I would have thought you a bit crazy. But having sold out two live dates at the Palladium in a matter of minutes we were then offered this wonderful venue, and we could not say no. So I really hope people come along in numbers to enjoy our assessment of why politics has been quite as wild and unpredictable. It is not the first time I have performed at the Hall - the last time was on the bagpipes as part of a charity concert. I might bring them again but obviously only if the demand is there!!"

The Royal Albert Hall is marking its 150th anniversary until the end of the year. Since 1871, the venue has served as a crucible of debate and activism, from over 20 Suffragette rallies at what Emmeline Pankhurst called a 'Temple of Liberty', to Einstein denouncing the Nazis, Picasso fundraising for Spanish Refugees, Churchill and De Gaulle's rallying words during World War II, and more recent movements like the Stonewall Equality Shows and Global Citizen campaign.

Opened in 1871 by Queen Victoria and Prime Minister William Gladstone, the Hall was part of a cultural transformation envisaged by Prince Albert and prominent Liberals, creating a permanent home in London for the exchange of ideas, commerce, and promotion of arts and sciences.

Rory Stewart has been an academic, writer, adventurer, politician and diplomat. After time in the Army and the diplomatic service, he trekked across Afghanistan, was appointed a fellow at Harvard, and wrote a number of books before entering Parliament. He is currently serving as President of GiveDirectly, a charity that lets donors send money directly to the world's poorest households.

Alastair Campbell is a writer, communicator and strategist best known for his role as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's spokesman, press secretary and director of communications and strategy. Still active in politics and campaigns in Britain and overseas, he now splits his time between writing, speaking, broadcasting, charities and consultancy.

The Rest Is Politics lifts the lid on the secrets of Westminster, offering an insider's view on politics at home and abroad, while bringing back the lost art of disagreeing agreeably.

Alastair and Rory's appearance at the Hall will be only their third live appearance, and their biggest show yet.




Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTONS SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
All new rehearsal photos have been released from Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in rehearsal and of Robert Bathurst and the show’s Tiny Tim actors at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Two New Trustees Photo
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Two New Trustees
The Philharmonia Orchestra have announced the appointment of two new trustees, Charlotte Hogg and Johanne Hudson-Lett. The new trustees join the Board for an initial three-year term. 
Mel Giedroyc to Narrate A CHRISTMAS CAROL with BBC Singers Photo
Mel Giedroyc to Narrate A CHRISTMAS CAROL with BBC Singers
BBC Singers announce that Mel Giedroyc is joining the BBC Singers and Principal Guest Conductor Bob Chilcott for the UK Premiere of Benedict Sheehan’s A Christmas Carol. The performance will take place at Milton Court Concert Hall on Wednesday 14 December, 7.30pm.
WICKED Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Beginning in December 2023 Photo
WICKED Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Beginning in December 2023
Opening at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 7 December 2023, Wicked will then travel to Bristol, Birmingham, Bradford, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin, Sunderland, Cardiff and Manchester, where it will conclude at the Palace Theatre for Christmas 2024/5.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Review: CASINO ROYALE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert HallReview: CASINO ROYALE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall
November 18, 2022

As the rain pours and the Chancellor’s statement rings in our ears, escapism is what we all need and James Bond always fits the bill. To continue the celebrations of 60 years of James Bond at the Royal Albert Hall, the venue is showing some of the most recent films in concert and last night Casino Royale In Concert returned to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2017.
THE ARTIST Stage Adaptation will get World Premiere in 2023THE ARTIST Stage Adaptation will get World Premiere in 2023
November 17, 2022

BAFTA and Oscar-winning film The Artist is being developed into a stage production, which will be directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.
ENO Chair Harry Brünjes Warns the Organisation Will Close if Forced to RelocateENO Chair Harry Brünjes Warns the Organisation Will Close if Forced to Relocate
November 17, 2022

English National Opera Chair Harry Brünjes has warned that the organisation will close permanently in April next year if it is forced to move out of London, according to The Stage.
Sonia Friedman Named as New President of Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.Sonia Friedman Named as New President of Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
November 17, 2022

Centralhas appointed graduate and acclaimed producer Sonia Friedman OBE as its new President. 
Tickets Now on Sale for MRS. DOUBTFIRE!Tickets Now on Sale for MRS. DOUBTFIRE!
November 17, 2022

Direct from a sensational run up in Manchester — where it played to sold-out crowds and standing ovations — the new comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire is ready to dazzle and delight the West End from 12 May 2023! 