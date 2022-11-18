THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE Comes to the Royal Albert Hall for End-Of-Year Special

The Royal Albert Hall and Goalhanger Podcasts have announced a special end-of-year round-up live show with #1 ranked UK podcast The Rest is Politics on 13 December.

The podcast features former Downing Street Director of Communications and Strategy, Alastair Campbell, and former cabinet minister Rory Stewart, joining forces from across the political divide. Over the course of the one-off live show, they'll look back at an extraordinary year in politics in the UK and abroad.

Craig Hassall, Chief Executive of the Royal Albert Hall said: "Politics, debate and activism are at the heart of the Hall's story, and we're so thrilled to be able to continue that legacy as we close our 150th anniversary celebrations. Alastair and Rory have built real momentum in a short space of time, around ideas that underpin the Hall itself - debate, consensus, exchange of ideas and drive for change. As Britain recovers from a year dominated by political turmoil, economic collapse and divisive culture wars, this timely and provocative show will look at what's gone wrong - and where we go next."

Alastair Campbell said: "Rory and I have been blown away by the response to The Rest Is Politics. It shows a real interest in politics and a desire for serious grown-up respectful debate with a sense of humour thrown in. If you had said to me that the Royal Albert Hall would be hosting a chat between two political figures like us, I would have thought you a bit crazy. But having sold out two live dates at the Palladium in a matter of minutes we were then offered this wonderful venue, and we could not say no. So I really hope people come along in numbers to enjoy our assessment of why politics has been quite as wild and unpredictable. It is not the first time I have performed at the Hall - the last time was on the bagpipes as part of a charity concert. I might bring them again but obviously only if the demand is there!!"

The Royal Albert Hall is marking its 150th anniversary until the end of the year. Since 1871, the venue has served as a crucible of debate and activism, from over 20 Suffragette rallies at what Emmeline Pankhurst called a 'Temple of Liberty', to Einstein denouncing the Nazis, Picasso fundraising for Spanish Refugees, Churchill and De Gaulle's rallying words during World War II, and more recent movements like the Stonewall Equality Shows and Global Citizen campaign.

Opened in 1871 by Queen Victoria and Prime Minister William Gladstone, the Hall was part of a cultural transformation envisaged by Prince Albert and prominent Liberals, creating a permanent home in London for the exchange of ideas, commerce, and promotion of arts and sciences.

Rory Stewart has been an academic, writer, adventurer, politician and diplomat. After time in the Army and the diplomatic service, he trekked across Afghanistan, was appointed a fellow at Harvard, and wrote a number of books before entering Parliament. He is currently serving as President of GiveDirectly, a charity that lets donors send money directly to the world's poorest households.

Alastair Campbell is a writer, communicator and strategist best known for his role as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's spokesman, press secretary and director of communications and strategy. Still active in politics and campaigns in Britain and overseas, he now splits his time between writing, speaking, broadcasting, charities and consultancy.

The Rest Is Politics lifts the lid on the secrets of Westminster, offering an insider's view on politics at home and abroad, while bringing back the lost art of disagreeing agreeably.

Alastair and Rory's appearance at the Hall will be only their third live appearance, and their biggest show yet.