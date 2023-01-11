Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CODSWALLOP Will Open at The Theatre at The Tabard This Month

The show will also play at The Bread And Roses Theatre in February

Jan. 11, 2023  
The phenomenon of reality television is gloriously brought to life in a new and original comedy spoof musical which will be staged at The Theatre at the Tabard, Chiswick, from Monday 30th January until Thursday 2nd February 2023 and The Bread & Roses Theatre, Clapham, from 6th to 8th February 2023.

Written by Lisa Gaye Wright, founder of LGW Musicals, The Real Housewives of Codswallop originally showcased in Bournemouth in June 2022 to enthusiastic audiences, who loved the humour and topicality of the three main female characters, who embody those we see on TV trying to aspire to an affluent lifestyle.

Wright explains how she enjoyed writing the colourful , larger then life characters: " I was fascinated by the popularity of programmes like Made in Chelsea and The Real Housewives of Cheshire and loved creating some exaggerated characters who we have all met - the ones who try desperately to keep up with the Jones's but who can't quite pull it off!"

Nouveau riche hostess with the mostess and all round social climber Majenta has gone up in the world, and it sure has gone to her head. One upmanship and social currency is paramount to this drama queen who, full of her own importance, decides to hold a Botox party to flaunt her wealth and 'huge' mansion. Frenemies old and new gather, as an eager to impress Majenta holds court, but despite the salubrious surroundings, and her best efforts, old resentments simmer to boiling, leading to mayhem and chaos.

This well heeled group of "ladies" with too much cash and a distinct lack of good taste and decorum, revel in 'wel jel' jibes, old rivalries and vengeful point scoring. Nothing is sacred as they bitch and bicker, and things go from bad to worse when an Old Acquaintance with an axe to grind joins the proceedings, determined to bait, shock and knock Majenta off her high and mighty pedestal.

Funny, quirky and full of parody with toe tapping songs throughout, The Real Housewives of Codswallop is just what we all need to start the New Year with a bang. Antics and drama are guaranteed in this totally daft caper and carry on.




