THE POLTERGEIST Will No Longer be Performed in Front of a Live Audience; All Performances to be Livestreamed

Philip Ridley's new play was previously set to be performed at Southwark Playhouse.

Philip Ridley's new play The Poltergeist will no longer be performed in front of a live audience at Southwark Playhouse due to England entering a second national lockdown today. Each of the performances will now be available to watch live online. Audience members wishing to watch one of Joseph Potter's performances just need to visit the Southwark Playhouse website for details.

Sasha was destined to take the art world by storm. At the age of fifteen pop stars wanted his paintings, and a new exhibition was going to make him a rich.

But now he serves in a stationer's and no one's even heard of him...What went wrong?

Philip Ridley's darkly comic new play is about art, family, memory...and being haunted by the life we never lived.

Following the huge success of The Beast Will Rise - Philip Ridley's collection of online monologues in response to the current crisis.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest living British writers, Philip Ridley's previous plays include The Fastest Clock in the Universe, Radiant Vermin, The Pitchfork Disney, Tender Napalm, Dark Vanilla Jungle, and Mercury Fur, as well as the screenplay for the 1990 i??lm The Krays.

For more information visit: https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/

