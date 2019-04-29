THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates Double Victory At West End Eurovision 2019

The cast of the West End's longest running musical, The Phantom of the Opera, were last night hailed the stars of West End Eurovision 2019, scoring a remarkable double victory.

Performing 'Grande Amore' (which came 3rd performed by Italy's Il Volo at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest) and earning 88 votes, The Phantom of the Opera entry was voted overall winner by both voting judges from the seven competing shows and text votes by the audience in the Adelphi Theatre.

Featuring two stunning costume transformations, The Phantom of the Opera cast stormed the event winning more top marks than any other production. But the final result went to a knife-edge with the theatre audience votes deciding first and second place, with Follies from the National Theatre runners up.

This was the first time in the 9-year history of West End Eurovision that the top prize has been won by the same show in successive years.

The Phantom of the Opera was also awarded the new Outstanding Gorgeousness prize, judged by award winning Set and Costume Designer Fly Davies and Jamie Campbell, whose story inspired 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'.

The Best Creative prize - decided by the judging panel of West End star Bonnie Langford, dancer, choreographer, director and actor Wayne Sleep, OBE, 'Blue Peter' legend Tim Vincent and Love Island winner Amber Davies (currently playing Judy Bernly in '9 to 5' at the Savoy Theatre) - went to the cast of Wicked performing 'Wild Dances' (Ukraine's 2004 winning entry).

The third trophy of the night, the Best Ident, voted for by public text vote, was won by Everyone's Talking About Jamie.

The final result was:

1. The Phantom of the Opera - 88 votes

2. Follies - 80 votes

3. Wicked - 62 votes

4. Aladdin - 52 votes

5. Mamma Mia! - 42 votes

6. Everyone's Talking About Jamie- 40 votes

7. Only Fools and Horses- 16 votes

The evening also featured two epic performances by this year's UK entry, Michael Rice, performing the emotive and uplifting track 'Bigger Than Us' that carries the hopes of the UK at the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, and fantastically glamorous Eurovision winner Dana International, who performed 'DIVA', the song that took the crown for her in Birmingham in 1998.

Legendary charity production West End Eurovision was staged at the Adelphi Theatre and was a sold-out storming success.

Melanie Tranter, chair of the Make A Difference Trust said: "Last night's event was a testament to the generosity of the amazing people in the theatre community coming together to support the Trust. The funds raised will help us to continue our work supporting those living with of affected by HIV and AIDS. Congratulations to The Phantom of the Opera for a well deserved win. We all look forward to them defending the trophy next year."

Since the first West End Eurovision contest was staged in 2008, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to support the MAD Trust. The Trust works with its partners to support HIV and AIDS projects both in the UK and Sub-Saharan Africa building awareness and providing care support and education.





