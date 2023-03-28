Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PADDINGTON BEAR EXPERIENCE to Open at London's County Hall Later This Year

The Paddington Bear Experience is the first ever large-scale interactive experience  inspired by everyone’s favourite bear to open in London.

Mar. 28, 2023  
The event will take up residence in the iconic County Hall on the Southbank later this year, unfolding across 26,000 square ft. To be the first to know when tickets go on sale sign up at www.paddingtonbearexperience.com.

Get ready to be thrown into the thick of the action as you embark on a mission to help Paddington and The Brown family prepare for a very special day. Step into the world of Paddington and become immersed in some of the most iconic locations, culminating in a Windsor Gardens extravaganza. This multi-sensory experience incorporates ground breaking design, live performance and video to capture the hearts of the entire family from ages 4-94. Themed food, beverage and retail will also be available.

2023 marks 65 years since a kind bear from Peru with a big appetite for marmalade was first introduced to the world. Paddington is a beloved children's character, created by author Michael Bond in 1958. The first book, "A Bear Called Paddington", introduced readers to the friendly and polite bear from Peru who is discovered by the Brown family at Paddington Station in London. The series of stories that followed, chronicle Paddington's adventures in London and around the world. Since its first publication, the Paddington books have sold more than thirty-five million copies worldwide.

The popularity of these books led to numerous adaptations, including television shows and feature films. In 2014, a live-action feature film called "Paddington" was released, which was followed by a sequel, "Paddington 2" in 2017. A third film is in the works. The movies were produced by Studiocanal, part of the international content and media group Vivendi. In 2020, a brand-new Paddington TV series designed for a pre-school audience, 'The Adventures of Paddington' launched on Nickelodeon, introducing him to a whole new set of fans.

'The Paddington Bear Experience' will be directed by Immersive Octopus, written by Katie Lyons (Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Camden Stables Market), designed by Rebecca Brower (Doctor Who: Time Fracture, West End), with costume design by Stewart J Charlesworth (Respect La Diva, West End), lighting design by Terry Cook (Dubai World Expo 2020) for Woodroffe Bassett, sound design by Luke Swaffield (Saw: The Escape Experience, Tower Hill) for Autograph and video design by Novak (Lumiere Festival, London, Durham and Derry-Londonderry).

'The Paddington Bear Experience' is presented by The Path Entertainment Group and The Copyrights Group in partnership with Lionsgate, Copyrights' agent for experiences.




