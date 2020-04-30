THE MIKVAH PROJECT, SHOE LADY and More to be Broadcast as Part of BBC's LOCKDOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL

The BBC has reported that as a part of their new Lockdown Theatre Festival, they will be broadcasting plays on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Radio 4 that had their runs cut short due to the health crisis.

The Lockdown Theatre Festival was created by actor Bertie Carvel. The plays will be broadcast on Radio 4 and Radio 3 on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June. The plays are: The Mikvah Project by Josh Azouz and originally shown at the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond, Love Love Love by Mike Bartlett recently revived for Lyric, Hammersmith Theatre, Rockets And Blue Lights by Winsome Pinnock - which was suspended before its world premiere at Manchester's Royal Exchange, and Shoe Lady by E.V. Crowe - whose run was cut short at The Royal Court Theatre.

Bertie Carvel shared: "All this work was going to waste! I wanted to create a cultural snapshot for posterity, because who knows what the future holds? Theatres up and down the country are facing an existential crisis. I hope Lockdown Theatre Festival will demonstrate our community's positivity and resilience - but also shine a light on the challenges we face."

