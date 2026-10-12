THE LAW OF MAYHEM to Play Wilton's Music Hall in London
Performances will run 20th-24th April 2027.
Tabby Lamb's The Law of Mayhem will play Wilton's Music Hall in London from 20th-24th April 2027. Following its successful world premiere at The Haymarket, Basingstoke in September 2025, the production brings one of the most remarkable untold stories in British LGBTQIA+ history to the capital. Full casting will be announced at a later date.
The Law of Mayhem explores the extraordinary lives of Michael Dillon and Roberta Cowell, who became the first people in the UK to undergo gender-affirming surgery, in Basingstoke, from 1949. In 2026 trans rights face unprecedented political attacks, and the play is a powerful reminder that trans people have always existed, fought for recognition, and forged paths for future generations.
The story reads like fiction, but every detail is true. Roberta had been a Spitfire pilot, one of 'The Few' who defended Britain in WWII, a competitive racing driver and an 'It' girl. Michael had been President of Oxford University Women's rowing team, a research scientist, and later a ship's doctor with the Merchant Navy. When they met in 1949, both were still living as the gender they were assigned at birth.
The “Law of Mayhem”, an ancient statute still in effect, prohibited doctors from “castrating a healthy man”. But Michael, Roberta and pioneering surgeon Sir Harold Gillies found a loophole: if Michael, as a qualified doctor, began the surgery, then Gillies could legally complete it.
Tabby Lamb, the first trans woman ever to have a play performed at Shakespeare's Globe, says: “Michael and Roberta are icons who have come to represent so much to the trans community. This play endeavours to get beyond the headlines and the 'firsts' and interrogate what they truly meant to each other, and how neither could have changed the course of history alone”.
Using Proteus' signature style of fusing magical realism and aerial circus, The Law of Mayhem brings Michael and Roberta together for “one last impossible encounter across time and space”, exploring the remarkable relationship that brought them together before ultimately driving them apart. After their brief but crucial friendship, the pair never spoke again: Michael became a prolific writer and devoted his later years to Buddhism in India, while Roberta continued her passion for motor racing.
Photo Credit: Richard Lakos
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