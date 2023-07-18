THE HOMECOMING and NACHTLAND Set For the Young Vic in 2023/24

Matthew Dunster and Patrick Marber will be at the helm of these two major upcoming productions.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

THE HOMECOMING and NACHTLAND Set For the Young Vic in 2023/24

Matthew Dunster and Patrick Marber will be at the helm of two major upcoming productions at the Young Vic, Harold Pinter’s powerful masterpiece The Homecoming and the UK premiere of Marius von Mayenburg’s thrilling new satire, Nachtland. 

Renowned multi-Olivier-nominated director Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story, Hangmen, Shirley Valentine) will revive Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming, in a bold refocusing of the unnerving, modern award-winning classic, with design by Moi Tran. It will run in the Main House from 27 November 2023 to 27 January 2024, with press night on 5 December.  

Fresh from his Tony Award win for Best Direction of a Play for Leopoldstadt, Patrick Marber (Closer, Travesties, Don Juan in Soho, Dealer’s Choice) will direct the UK premiere of Nachtland, a mordant satire about marriage, legacy, and the rise of the new right, written by leading German playwright Marius von Mayenburg, and translated by Maja Zade. Young Vic Associate Artist Anna Fleischle will design. It will run in the Main House from 20 February to 20 April 2024 with press night on 27 February. 

Kwame Kwei-Armah said: “The Young Vic has always been, amongst many things, a theatre for great directors of the world. I’m overjoyed to welcome Matthew and Patrick to dance with one of our mightiest modern classics and an electrifying new work I’m convinced will be a future classic. These are plays that test and entertain us, in the hands of brilliant artists.” 

Matthew Dunster said: “I’ve always loved Pinter’s work. He can take working class situations and hone them into something really poetic, crystalized and potent. His plays are about patriarchal force and what it takes to resist that, whether at home or in the state. The Homecoming encapsulates this and poses big, universal questions about power. I’m excited by the challenge of this play and I can’t wait to return to the Young Vic.”  

Patrick Marber said: “Nachtland is a jagged, modern satire but when the laughter stops, there’s a haunting disquiet underneath. I want the show to be thrilling and surprising, the kind of theatre I love.” 

Tickets go on priority sale today to members and on general sale on 28 July.  
 
Full casting and creative teams will be announced in due course.  

Young Vic Theatre presents  THE HOMECOMING 

By Harold Pinter 
Directed by Matthew Dunster 
Designed by Moi Tran 

27 November - 27 January 2024 
Press night: 5 December 2023 

Three-times Olivier-Award-nominated director Matthew Dunster (2.22 A Ghost Story, Shirley Valentine, Hangmen) will return to the Young Vic where he was Associate Director, with a bold, spare refocusing of Harold Pinter’s powerful masterpiece, The Homecoming.  

Max. Sam. Lennie. Joey. Teddy.  
And Ruth.  

In a small house in East London lives a family of butchers, boxers and brutes. When academic son Teddy returns home from America, with a wife his family have never met, a strange and carnal power struggle between man, wife and in-laws ensues.  

Harold Pinter’s unnerving modern classic and Tony Award-winning play, The Homecoming, is thrillingly re-explored in a new production by Matthew Dunster

The Homecoming is designed by Moi Tran
Full casting and creative team to be announced. 

Relaxed Performances: Fri 19 January, 7.30pm & Sat 20 January, 2.30pm 
BSL Performance:  Fri 26 January, 7.30pm 
Audio Described Performances: Fri 12 January, 7.30pm & Thu 18 January, 7.30pm 
Captioned Performances: Tue 9 January, 7.30pm & Thu 25 January, 7.30pm 

The Homecoming goes on sale to Soul Mates today, and Friends on 21 July.  
Public booking opens 28 July. 

Young Vic Theatre presents NACHTLAND 

By Marius von Mayenburg 
Translated by Maja Zade 
Directed by Patrick Marber 
Designed by Anna Fleischle 

20 February – 20 April 2024 
Press night: 27 February 2024 

‘Do you want this hanging over your kitchen table to remind you of your Daddy?’  

Nachtland* is a mordant satire about marriage, legacy, the rise of the new right, and terrible impulses buried deep. The UK premiere is directed by Patrick Marber who recently won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Play for Leopoldstadt. Nachtland is written by Marius von Mayenburg and translated by Maja Zade. 

Modern day Germany. Nicola and Philipp argue as they clear out their late father’s house. When they find an old painting stashed in the attic, things get savage.
The painting is a quaint street scene from 1920s Vienna; the work of a failed artist who abandoned his original vocation for Nazism… Nicola wants to sell it. Philipp wants to keep it. His wife Judith wants to burn it.  

Marius von Mayenburg is one of Germany’s foremost playwrights. His plays include Fireface, Plastic and The Ugly One.  

Maja Zade’s translations include works by Lars von Trier, Roland Schimmelpfennig and Lars Norén. 

Nachtland is designed by Anna Fleischle.  
Full casting and creative team to be announced. 

*Nachtland is an invented German word. It suggests a place of eternal darkness.  

This production is supported by Scott Delman and Sonia Friedman 

Relaxed Performances: Mon 11 March, 7.30pm & Sat 6 April 2.30pm 
BSL Performance:  Fri 22 March, 7.30pm 
Audio Described Performance: Fri 15 March, 7.30pm & Tue 16 April. 7.30pm 
Captioned Performance: Thu 14 March, 7.30pm & Mon 8 April, 7.30pm 

Nachtland goes on sale to Soul Mates today, and Friends on 21 July.  
Public booking opens 28 July. 



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
THE HOMECOMNING and NACHTLAND Set For the Young Vic in 2023/24 Photo
THE HOMECOMNING and NACHTLAND Set For the Young Vic in 2023/24

Matthew Dunster and Patrick Marber will be at the helm of two major upcoming productions at the Young Vic, Harold Pinter’s powerful masterpiece The Homecoming and the UK premiere of Marius von Mayenburg’s thrilling new satire, Nachtland.  Learn more about both shows here!

2
Anniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballets Summer Season at the Royal Oper Photo
Anniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballet's Summer Season at the Royal Opera House

Ahead of its summer season at London’s Royal Opera House, The Australian Ballet has unveiled the full programme for its 60th anniversary celebration performance as well as the casting for George Balanchine's triptych Jewels.

3
Fuel Reveals Lineup of Autumn 2023 Programming; FLIP!, Inua Ellams, and More! Photo
Fuel Reveals Lineup of Autumn 2023 Programming; FLIP!, Inua Ellams, and More!

Fuel has announced its programme of work for autumn 2023. Fuel favourite Inua Ellams has three projects including a special edition of his much loved night-time cultural walking tour through an urban space The Midnight Run, this time celebrating the revival of the City of London’s famous ancient Batholomew Fair. Learn more about the full lineup here!

4
Kylie Minogue to Appear Digitally in I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Photo
Kylie Minogue to Appear Digitally in I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY

Full casting has been released for I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL. It was also announced that Kylie Minogue will digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End Video Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You