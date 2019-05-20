THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN Transfers To the West End This Summer

The Girl on the Train starring Samantha Womack as Rachel Watson will transfer to London's Duke of York's Theatre, St Martin's Lane for a limited run from 23 July to 17 August 2019.

The gripping thriller, based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins and the Dreamworks film has been breaking box office records and playing to packed houses on a major tour since the beginning of the year.

Samantha plays Rachel Watson who longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she's been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

Paula Hawkins said after watching the show: 'Sam was amazing. You could literally hear a pin drop. Everyone was holding their breath'

Samantha Womack has starred extensively in television, film and theatre. She is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1's EastEnders. Other television credits include roles in Silent Witness, Mount Pleasant and the hugely popular Game On. Her recent films include: Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service alongside Colin Firth. Samantha recently played Morticia in a tour of The Addams Family.

Samantha said: 'I am absolutely loving playing Rachel in The Girl on the Train. She's such an interesting character to play, and we've had a brilliant reception from our audiences who have been gripped by her story. This tour has already been the journey of a life-time and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to bring it to the West End.'

Further casting for the London run to be announced.

Paula Hawkins' novel is an international phenomenon, selling over twenty million copies world-wide. Produced by Simon Friend, Amblin Entertainment and Josh Andrews, The Girl

on the Train is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff & Duncan Abel and is directed by Anthony Banks with set and costumes by James Cotterill, lighting by Jack Knowles, composition and sound by Ben & Max Ringham, video by Andrzej Goulding and fights by Alison De Burgh.

The Girl on the Train is currently in Nottingham and continues its UK and Ireland travelling on to Shrewsbury, Dublin, Belfast, Brighton, Sheffield, Norwich, Guildford, Oxford, Canterbury, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Bradford, High Wycombe, Cambridge, Plymouth, Swindon, Bromley, Malvern, Woking, Eastbourne, Cardiff and Brighton.

For further information, visit http://girlonthetrainplay.com/.





