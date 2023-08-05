THE DOLCE VITA, A New Musical By West End Composer Stuart Brayson, to Hold Workshop This Month

West end composer, Stuart Brayson (FROM HERE TO ETERNITY) will present a workshop of his brand new musical, THE DOLCE VITA at the prestigious grade 1 listed Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle to an invited audience on Friday, August 18th.

The new musical is being developed with Tyne Theatre Productions and features a brand new score by Stuart Brayson.

'The Dolce Vita' is set in 1965, the 'swinging 60s' in Newcastle and follows the adventures, loves and lives of two brothers, one super cool, one anything but, who run a club/casino in Newcastle called, La Dolce Vita which somehow has become the place to go and be seen by rock stars, the rich, the famous as well as humble Geordies with delusions of grandeur.

'The Dolce Vita' will be performed on the day by an energetic talented young local cast who will capture the period, the glamour and grit as well as the northern humour of this fascinating almost true story!

Newcastle. 1965. And it's swinging...